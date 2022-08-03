Adidas Shoes LeBron James Wore in High School on Sale

It is easy to forget how long LeBron James has been in the limelight. Over the past two decades, James has revolutionized what it means to be a basketball player, businessman, and philanthropist.

Nike is gearing up for an important milestone, the release of James' 20th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 20. But before arguably the greatest player of all time signed with the Swoosh, he was loyal to the three stripes.

While attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James regularly wore Kobes (back when Kobe Bryant was an Adidas athlete) and Tracy McGrady's T-Mac sneaker line.

In February, Adidas re-released three pairs of retro sneakers that James wore in high school. Luckily for OG sneakerheads, the kicks flew under the radar and now be purchased for less than retail price in most sizes. Below is the information you need to know.

adidas T-Mac 1

The adidas T-Mac 1 'SVSM' colorway. adidas

The adidas T-Mac 1 was initially released in 2002. Thanks to the enduring popularity of Tracy McGrady and his signature sneaker line, Adidas has continuously released the basketball shoe in various colorways over the years.

The 'SVSM' colorway was originally a PE (Player Exclusive) edition for LeBron James during his high school days but has received GR (General Release) treatment over the years. This colorway features a white upper with green and gold accents, finished off with the number "23" on the heels.

Fans can purchase the adidas T-Mac 1 'SVSM' in most sizes for $78.97 (39% off) on Hibbett's website.

adidas T-Mac 2

The adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' colorway. adidas

Following the success of the adidas T-Mac 1, the three stripes capitalized on another highly popular shoe. The adidas T-Mac 2 was released in 2003 and has received regular retro treatment over the past two decades.

Like its predecessor, this colorway was originally a PE that turned into a GR. This colorway is mostly dark green and gold metallic. Unfortunately, there are no specific nods to LeBron James in the shoe's design.

Fans can purchase the adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' in most sizes for $78.97 (39% off) on Hibbett's website.

adidas Pro Model 2G

The adidas Pro Model 2G 'SVSM' colorway. adidas

The adidas Pro Model 2G is a classic team basketball shoe that made its debut in 2003. Unlike the adidas T-Mac 2, this colorway gives a huge nod to LeBron James. In addition to the dark green, gold metallic, and white, the phrase 'CLASS OF 2003' is imprinted on the lateral side of the shoe.

While it may be difficult to find this shoe online or on the shelves, fans can easily purchase the adidas Pro Model 2G 'SVSM' on resale sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. The resale prices appear to range between $150-$250 for this classic hoop shoe.

