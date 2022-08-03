Adidas Shoes LeBron James Wore in High School on Sale

Skip to main content
LeBron James' Retro Adidas Shoes on Sale Now

LeBron James' Retro Adidas Shoes on Sale Now

The retro sneakers can be bought for less than retail price.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

The retro sneakers can be bought for less than retail price.

It is easy to forget how long LeBron James has been in the limelight. Over the past two decades, James has revolutionized what it means to be a basketball player, businessman, and philanthropist.

Nike is gearing up for an important milestone, the release of James' 20th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 20. But before arguably the greatest player of all time signed with the Swoosh, he was loyal to the three stripes.

While attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James regularly wore Kobes (back when Kobe Bryant was an Adidas athlete) and Tracy McGrady's T-Mac sneaker line. 

In February, Adidas re-released three pairs of retro sneakers that James wore in high school. Luckily for OG sneakerheads, the kicks flew under the radar and now be purchased for less than retail price in most sizes. Below is the information you need to know.

adidas T-Mac 1

Adidas released the sneakers worn by LeBron James in high school. The adidas T-Mac 1 'SVSM' colorway is on sale now.

The adidas T-Mac 1 'SVSM' colorway.

The adidas T-Mac 1 was initially released in 2002. Thanks to the enduring popularity of Tracy McGrady and his signature sneaker line, Adidas has continuously released the basketball shoe in various colorways over the years.

The 'SVSM' colorway was originally a PE (Player Exclusive) edition for LeBron James during his high school days but has received GR (General Release) treatment over the years. This colorway features a white upper with green and gold accents, finished off with the number "23" on the heels.

Fans can purchase the adidas T-Mac 1 'SVSM' in most sizes for $78.97 (39% off) on Hibbett's website.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

adidas T-Mac 2

Adidas released the sneakers worn by LeBron James in high school. The adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' colorway is on sale now.

The adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' colorway.

Following the success of the adidas T-Mac 1, the three stripes capitalized on another highly popular shoe. The adidas T-Mac 2 was released in 2003 and has received regular retro treatment over the past two decades.

Like its predecessor, this colorway was originally a PE that turned into a GR. This colorway is mostly dark green and gold metallic. Unfortunately, there are no specific nods to LeBron James in the shoe's design.

Fans can purchase the adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' in most sizes for $78.97 (39% off) on Hibbett's website.

adidas Pro Model 2G

Adidas released the sneakers worn by LeBron James in high school. The adidas T-Mac 2 'SVSM' colorway is on sale now.

The adidas Pro Model 2G 'SVSM' colorway.

The adidas Pro Model 2G is a classic team basketball shoe that made its debut in 2003. Unlike the adidas T-Mac 2, this colorway gives a huge nod to LeBron James. In addition to the dark green, gold metallic, and white, the phrase 'CLASS OF 2003' is imprinted on the lateral side of the shoe.

While it may be difficult to find this shoe online or on the shelves, fans can easily purchase the adidas Pro Model 2G 'SVSM' on resale sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. The resale prices appear to range between $150-$250 for this classic hoop shoe.

Recommended For You

Top Ten Nike LeBrons Worn During 21-22 Season

Bronny James Wears Nike Kyries in Final AAU Game

Interview: Tracy McGrady Discusses Adidas Legacy

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
LeBron James

LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 20 at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio.
News

Adidas Shoes LeBron James Wore in High School on Sale

By Pat Benson12 seconds ago
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' against the Toronto Raptors on December 26, 2021.
On Court

Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Adidas has scheduled to restock Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers on August 2, 2022.
News

Kanye West Mad at Adidas Over Yeezy Day

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Puma are releasing the 'Desert Sky Collection' on August 2, 2022.
News

Puma Releases Skylar Diggins-Smith Collection

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro shoes.
On Court

Phoenix Suns 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
The WIF Air Jordan 1 sneaker will be auctioned for a good cause.
News

Oregon Celebrating Title IX with Air Jordan Sneakers

By Pat BensonAug 1, 2022 2:59 PM EDT
DeMar DeRozan wears Nike 6 Protro in Drew League game.
News

DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Deal with Nike

By Pat BensonAug 1, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight wears the Nike KD 5 Elite shoes.
On Court

Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat BensonAug 1, 2022 10:59 AM EDT