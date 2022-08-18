Kyrie Irving Shares Information on Last Nike Sneaker

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently debuted his ninth signature sneaker with Nike.
Nothing is ever easy with Kyrie Irving. The often misunderstood Brooklyn Nets point guard always makes everyone work hard to understand his thought process.

Two nights ago, Irving debuted his ninth signature sneaker with Nike in a star-studded scrimmage in Los Angeles. Presumably, the basketball shoe would be called the Nike Kyrie 9. However, according to Irving, the unreleased model will be called the Nike Kyrie 8.

All of this confusion can be traced back to last July. A leaked image of Irving's eighth signature sneaker leaked to the public. Irving left a scathing comment on Instagram where he disavowed the shoes and accused Nike of leaving him out of the creative process.

Irving would eventually wear the shoes - rebranded as the Nike Kyrie Infinity in just 29 games during the 2021-22 season. 

Two weeks after the Nets were swept out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, a shocking headline came from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. The two veteran reporters stated Nike is unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond next season.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving debuted the Nike Kyrie 9 yesterday in Los Angeles, California. The Nike Kyrie 9 could be Irving's last signature sneaker with Nike.

Kyrie Irving wants his ninth signature sneaker with Nike to be called the Kyrie 8.

This news hit basketball players and sneakerheads hard. Since Irving's first signature sneaker with Nike dropped in 2014, his line has become one of the most popular collections among active NBA players. Parting ways with Irving could not have been a decision made lightly by Nike.

The Swoosh has remained silent on what could be Irving's final signature sneaker. We have not seen any official images, tech specs, or the exact name of the performance model. 

To further add fuel to the fire, Irving tweeted a cryptic message yesterday. The outspoken All-Star wrote "11-11-22" in a quote-tweet about the unreleased sneakers. Irving presumably means November 11, 2022, is the release date. But again, no official word from Nike. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

