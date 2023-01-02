Adidas Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary

The new year always brings excitement about the future. With the holidays in the rearview mirror, people can fully focus on everything they hope to accomplish in 2023.

Adidas has already started the new year off strong with two pairs of newly-released shoes. The adidas Ultraboost is one of the brand's most popular athletic shoes thanks to its classic silhouette and unbeatable level of comfort.

While new releases of the adidas Ultraboost are not uncommon, the latest colorways are noteworthy because of who helped design the shoes. Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, and adidas is helping celebrate the incredible milestone with a magical collaboration.

adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 Men's Shoes

A detailed look at adidas Ultraboost shoes. adidas

The adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 men's shoes were released on January 1, 2023, for $210 online. The shoes feature a grey Primeknit upper and a responsive Boost midsole that has been a fan-favorite for almost a decade.

Several nods to Disney are baked into the shoe's design. A special "Disney 100" logo appears on the right tongue, an unmistakable Mickey silhouette is stitched into the toe box, and a bright red insole completes the look by celebrating the collaboration between adidas and Disney.

adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 Women's Shoes

A detailed look at adidas Ultraboost shoes. adidas

The adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 women's shoes were also released on January 1, 2023, for $210 online. Like the men's shoes, the design features a grey Primeknit upper and white Boost midsole.

Additionally, the "Disney 100" logo appears on the right tongue, and the Mickey silhouette appears on the toe box. However, the women's shoe includes white and pink on the side panels. Also, the insole is white, black, and pink, with numerous Disney-related Easter eggs.

We are less than 48 hours into the new year, and there is already a new release stirring excitement in the footwear world. A collaboration between adidas and Disney combines the forces of two passionate fanbases. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase these rare running shoes. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

