The Best Basketball Shoes on Sale After the Holidays

Skip to main content

The Best Post-Holiday Sneaker Sales

Fans can purchase popular basketball shoes from Adidas, Nike, and Jordan Brand at a discount.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Popular shopping days like Black Friday get a lot of attention for their discounts. However, the week after Christmas is one of the best times for smart shoppers to make purchases.

Many people have gift cards and cash burning a hole in their pockets after the holidays. Luckily, now is the time to swoop in and buy discounted basketball sneakers before inventory for the new year arrives. Below are the best hoop shoe deals available now.

Air Jordan 37

View of white and red Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Mo Wagner's shoes.

Product: Air Jordan 37

Description: Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line has never been stronger. The Air Jordan 37 has you covered for takeoffs and landings, thanks to the multiple Air units and Formula 23 foam to cushion your impact.

Price: The Air Jordan 37 has a retail price of $185 but can be purchased for as low as $158 on the Nike website.

Jordan Zion 2

View of black, grey, and red Jordan Zion shoes.

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes.

Product: Jordan Zion 2

Description: Zion Williamson is dominating the NBA, and he's doing it all on his second signature shoe. The Jordan Zion 2 is built for ballers at any level and is capable of supporting the most powerful players.

Price: The Jordan Zion 2 has a retail price of $120 but can be purchased for as low as $103 on the Nike website.

Nike KD 15

View of black, white, and green Nike KD shoes.

A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes.

Product: Nike KD 15

Description: Kevin Durant's 15th signature shoe is arguably his best yet. The Nike KD 15 is stripped down to provide plenty of bounce, a secure fit, and a broken-in feel.

Price: The Nike KD 15 has a retail price of $160 and can be purchased for $128 in several colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

View of white and green Nike Zoom Freak shoes.

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

Description: Giannis Antetokoumpo's fourth signature shoe is designed to get players downhill. The Nike Zoom Freak 4 has slightly tilted Zoom Air units to propel you forward.

Price: The Nike Zoom Freak 4 has a retail price of $130 but is currently on sale for as little as $88 on the Nike website.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

View of purple, black, and white Nike Kyrie shoes.

A detailed look at Cedi Osman's shoes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Product: Nike Kyrie Low 5

Description: It is rare that shoppers can get one of the favorite shoes among NBA players for such a low price. The Nike Kyrie Low 5 was designed for quick, crafty players that can explode in any direction.

Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 had a retail price of $120 but can now be purchased for $62 in most colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2

View of green and yellow Nike shoes.

A detailed look at Rudy Gay's shoes.

Product: Nike Cosmic Unity 2

Description: Not only does the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 feature sustainable materials, but it does so without sacrificing technology. The performance basketball shoe contains a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit with foam in the midsole to provide energy return during extended minutes.

Price: The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 has a retail price of $160 but can be purchased for as little as $96 in specific colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Air Deldon

View of green and blue Nike shoes.

A detailed look at the Nike Air Deldon.

Product: Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off

Description: Elena Delle Donne probably had the most underrated shoe of 2022. The Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off is the most inclusive basketball shoe ever made and is based on an incredible story. You can read our complete breakdown here.

Price: The Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off had a retail price of $120 but can be purchased for $93 on the Nike website.

adidas Dame 8

View of black, purple, and green Adidas Dame shoes.

A detailed look at Evan Mobley's shoes.

Product: adidas Dame 8

Description: Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe is a favorite among adidas athletes in the NBA thanks to its Bounce Pro midsole and air mesh upper. 

Price: The adidas Dame 8 had a retail price of $130, but certain colorways are eligible for adidas' end-of-the-year sale online.

adidas Agent Gil Restomod

View of blue, black, and orange Adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Kyle Lowry's shoes.

Product: adidas Agent Gil Restomod

Description: Gilbert Arenas' iconic basketball shoes making a comeback was one of our favorite highlights this year. The adidas Agent Gil Restomod features a Boost midsole and leather upper that lends itself to wild colorways.

Price: The adidas Agent Gil Restomod had a retail price of $150 but can be purchased for $90 online.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

In This Article (4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant

View of black, white, and green Nike KD shoes.
News

The Best Basketball Shoes on Sale After the Holidays

By Pat Benson
Kanye West performs during a concert.
News

Analyzing the Sneaker World's Winners & Losers of 2022

By Pat Benson
View of red and black Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

What Is Kyrie Irving Writing on His Old Nike Shoes?

By Pat Benson
Dwight Howard smiles during a game.
Interviews

Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It

By Pat Benson
View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.
On Court

The Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA on Christmas Day

By Pat Benson
View of red and yellow Jordan shoes.
News

Russell Westbrook Debuts Sixth Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

By Pat Benson
Side view of blue and gold Nike Ja shoe.
News

First Look at Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles around Heat guard Kyle Lowry.
News

Tyrese Haliburton Hits Game-Winner in Christmas Shoes

By Pat Benson