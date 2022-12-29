The Best Basketball Shoes on Sale After the Holidays

Popular shopping days like Black Friday get a lot of attention for their discounts. However, the week after Christmas is one of the best times for smart shoppers to make purchases.

Many people have gift cards and cash burning a hole in their pockets after the holidays. Luckily, now is the time to swoop in and buy discounted basketball sneakers before inventory for the new year arrives. Below are the best hoop shoe deals available now.

Air Jordan 37

A detailed look at Mo Wagner's shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Air Jordan 37

Description: Michael Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line has never been stronger. The Air Jordan 37 has you covered for takeoffs and landings, thanks to the multiple Air units and Formula 23 foam to cushion your impact.

Price: The Air Jordan 37 has a retail price of $185 but can be purchased for as low as $158 on the Nike website.

Jordan Zion 2

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Jordan Zion 2

Description: Zion Williamson is dominating the NBA, and he's doing it all on his second signature shoe. The Jordan Zion 2 is built for ballers at any level and is capable of supporting the most powerful players.

Price: The Jordan Zion 2 has a retail price of $120 but can be purchased for as low as $103 on the Nike website.

Nike KD 15

A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike KD 15

Description: Kevin Durant's 15th signature shoe is arguably his best yet. The Nike KD 15 is stripped down to provide plenty of bounce, a secure fit, and a broken-in feel.

Price: The Nike KD 15 has a retail price of $160 and can be purchased for $128 in several colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes. © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

Description: Giannis Antetokoumpo's fourth signature shoe is designed to get players downhill. The Nike Zoom Freak 4 has slightly tilted Zoom Air units to propel you forward.

Price: The Nike Zoom Freak 4 has a retail price of $130 but is currently on sale for as little as $88 on the Nike website.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

A detailed look at Cedi Osman's shoes. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike Kyrie Low 5

Description: It is rare that shoppers can get one of the favorite shoes among NBA players for such a low price. The Nike Kyrie Low 5 was designed for quick, crafty players that can explode in any direction.

Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 had a retail price of $120 but can now be purchased for $62 in most colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Cosmic Unity 2

A detailed look at Rudy Gay's shoes. © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Product: Nike Cosmic Unity 2

Description: Not only does the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 feature sustainable materials, but it does so without sacrificing technology. The performance basketball shoe contains a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit with foam in the midsole to provide energy return during extended minutes.

Price: The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 has a retail price of $160 but can be purchased for as little as $96 in specific colorways on the Nike website.

Nike Air Deldon

A detailed look at the Nike Air Deldon. Nike

Product: Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off

Description: Elena Delle Donne probably had the most underrated shoe of 2022. The Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off is the most inclusive basketball shoe ever made and is based on an incredible story. You can read our complete breakdown here.

Price: The Nike Air Deldon Easy "Lyme" On/Off had a retail price of $120 but can be purchased for $93 on the Nike website.

adidas Dame 8

A detailed look at Evan Mobley's shoes. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Product: adidas Dame 8

Description: Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe is a favorite among adidas athletes in the NBA thanks to its Bounce Pro midsole and air mesh upper.

Price: The adidas Dame 8 had a retail price of $130, but certain colorways are eligible for adidas' end-of-the-year sale online.

adidas Agent Gil Restomod

A detailed look at Kyle Lowry's shoes. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Product: adidas Agent Gil Restomod

Description: Gilbert Arenas' iconic basketball shoes making a comeback was one of our favorite highlights this year. The adidas Agent Gil Restomod features a Boost midsole and leather upper that lends itself to wild colorways.

Price: The adidas Agent Gil Restomod had a retail price of $150 but can be purchased for $90 online.

