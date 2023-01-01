Patrick Mahomes Honors WNBA Legend with Pregame Shoes

Skip to main content

Patrick Mahomes Wears Candace Parker's Shoes to Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore Candace Parker's Adidas shoes before Sunday's NFL game.
It is a new year, but some things remain the same. Fans can always count on NFL players to make a statement with their pregame outfits. One of our favorite athletes to cover is Patrick Mahomes, thanks to his laid-back style.

Earlier today, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24. Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory. While some quarterbacks might have wilted under the pressure, the perennial Pro Bowler never appeared fazed.

Before Sunday's game, Mahomes kept it simple with white sweats, his signature shades, and a pair of purple adidas basketball shoes. The kicks are from WNBA legend Candace Parker's signature collection and are quite affordable. Below is everything fans must know about the hoop shoes.

adidas Exhibit B

View of purple and white adidas shoe.

A detailed look at the adidas Exhibit B shoe.

The adidas Exhibit B Mid basketball shoes are designed for women, but anyone can comfortably rock them with the correct sizing. The performance basketball shoes have a retail price of $120 but are on sale for $90 on the adidas website.

Not only can anyone rock Parker's shoes, but they were designed for position-less basketball. The shoes feature a breathable textile upper and Lightstrike cushioning, which keeps players light on their feet.

Of course, Mahomes does have his own line of footwear with adidas. The adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Play Time shoes are designed for cross-training and cost $140 and $110 in children's sizes.

Adidas has built a star-studded roster of signature athletes and given them some of the best gear on the market. It is great to see athletes showing love to each other with their pregame outfits. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite players wear on and off the field.

