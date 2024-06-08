Adidas Is Bringing Back Kobe Bryant's Most Controversial Sneakers
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was an adidas athlete long before he was known as the "Black Mamba," had a sneaker free agency period, and revolutionized basketball shoes with Nike.
Despite an excellent start to his partnership with adidas, which included multiple signature collections, Bryant eventually soured on the brand. Following the Lakers' third consecutive NBA Championship, Bryant and adidas officially parted ways in the Summer of 2002.
Bryant's complaints with the brand ranged from marketing to tech issues with his sneakers. During his final days representing the Three Stripes, Bryant wore the adidas Kobe 2 throughout the 2001-02 NBA season.
Who can forget the futuristic hoop shoe? Its bold design divided the sneaker community and still looks different from anything we've seen on a basketball court. The design became a meme before that form of humor even existed online.
Fans either love it or hate it. Luckily for those of us who love the adidas Kobe 2, it is finally coming back (with some rebranding). Below is everything we know about the upcoming release of the adidas Crazy 2.
According to multiple sneaker news outlets, the adidas Crazy 2 is dropping in two fan-favorite colorways in early 2025. The white and gold "All-Star" will be released in February 2025 for $160. Meanwhile, the monochromatic "Silver Metallic" colorway will hit shelves in April 2025 for $160.
Of course, since Bryant left the brand for Nike over a decade ago, there will be no Kobe branding or direct nods to the NBA icon. But if you know, you know. These hoop shoes are unforgettable for those of us old enough to remember the early-2000s Lakers dynasty.
Over the past two years, adidas has rolled out most of the sneakers worn by Bryant during his time with the brand. Online shoppers can check out the retro basketball shoes on the adidas website.
While some of those kicks have sat on shelves, it is safe to assume the adidas Crazy 2 will sell out in most colorways. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" will return for the 2024 Summer Olympics.