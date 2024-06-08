Adidas Is Bringing Back Kobe Bryant's Most Controversial Sneakers

EXCLUSIVE: adidas is set to release the Crazy 2, formerly known as the “Kobe 2” in 2025 🐍



This will bring back classic favorites like:

adidas Kobe 2 "All-Star"

🗓️ February 2025

📝 JI0337

💰 $160 USD



adidas Kobe 2 "Silver Metallic"

🗓️ April 2025

📝 JH9679

💰 $160 USD pic.twitter.com/gXzhPCirHg