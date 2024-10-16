Damian Lillard's Adidas Sneakers Drop in '90s Bucks Colors
If there is one thing sneakerheads love, it is fresh kicks and old-school NBA uniforms. Today, adidas Basketball unveils the Dame 9 "Bucks" colorway – a continuation of Damian Lillard's success with his signature shoe line.
The "Bucks" colorway is inspired by Dame's team and is an ode to the Bucks' iconic team branding and identity from the late 90s.
For each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings "Dame Time" to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court. To channel "Dame Time" energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive, and determination that Dame has fine-tuned and mastered.
The latest film titled, "Welcome To The Neighborhood," speaks to the importance of always being on your toes, whether it's executing a sharp pivot on the court or settling into a new home because it's always "Dame Time."
The Dame 9 features a bold design with meticulous precision, along with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes.
The performance basketball shoe only weighs 14.5 ounces, which increases mobility on the hardwood. Its nubuck toe cap reinforces durability and protection in high abrasion areas. Also, its Total Torsion system provides stiffness and support throughout the entire foot (full-length) to maximize force transfer.
The internal Lycra Bootie adds extra support around the ankle, while the Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole protects the foot. Lastly, the multi-directional pattern and density outsole are customized for agility, grip, and comfort through cuts.
The Dame 9 “Bucks” retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker beginning October 18, 2024.
