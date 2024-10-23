LeBron & Bronny Make Nike Sneaker History in Lakers Opener
NBA history was made on Tuesday night. LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play in a game together during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not only did LeBron and Bronny share a special moment, but the Lakers beat the Timberwolves 110-103. Best of all for the sneaker community, LeBron and Bronny gave fans plenty to discuss with their footwear.
This is the first time a father and son ever stepped on the court while wearing basketball shoes from the same Nike sneaker line. LeBron promoted his signature line, while Bronny represented the budget-friendly line.
LeBron debuted an unreleased colorway of his 22nd signature Nike sneaker. This never-before-seen colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 sported an orange upper accented by a bright blend of purple, green, and pink.
The Nike LeBron 22 was officially unveiled earlier this month. Soon, fans will be able to buy the Nike LeBron 22 in adult sizes ($180) and kid sizes ($140). Fans can read our complete breakdown of the Nike LeBron 22 to learn more about the highly anticipated hoop shoe.
Meanwhile, Bronny wore the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD in a player-exclusive colorway. The unreleased colorway featured a patent black leather upper contrasted by a shade of Metallic Green.
The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD was released as a more budget-friendly model in early 2023. The sneakers originally retailed for $170 in adult sizes but have been marked down significantly in most colorways. Online shoppers can shop the LeBron's entire sneaker selection on the Nike website.
Additionally, fans can expect LeBron and Bronny to grab more sneaker headlines throughout the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.