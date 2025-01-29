Adidas Launches Lightest Golf Shoe Yet - The Adizero ZG
Adidas wants golfers to know that light isn't always less; it's more. This week, the brand is reintroducing the Adizero franchise to golf with the Adizero ZG, a new spikeless performance footwear model aimed to enhance stability, traction, and comfort while fighting against foot fatigue by being light all round.
In seeking to build upon the success of the ZG footwear franchise, adidas learned that core golfers average 162 hours per year on their feet.
Spending that much time could lead to foot fatigue and, ultimately, less desire to get out on the course. With , adidas introduces some key updates to help provide golfers with a lightweight solution so they can focus on that next round.
"A golfer's feet and footwear are extremely critical to not only the swing but also their overall enjoyment of the round," said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.
Denison continued, "Adizero ZG represents the next step on our journey to provide golfers with a lightweight option that has technology specifically focused on tackling those important areas like traction, stability and comfort, all in a spikeless silhouette."
"For me, footwear is another critical piece of my equipment when I play and compete, but beyond the performance it also needs to be comfortable and look good," said adidas athlete Ludvig Åberg.
Åberg added, "The new Adizero ZG is one that checks all these boxes for me, but I was especially impressed with how well it helps with traction and stability while still being so comfortable and lightweight. It's fun to play a small role in helping bring these products to life, and it's another example of how the adidas team continues to lead in footwear design for all golfers."
The new Adizero ZG will be available in a variety of colorways in laced and BOA versions for both men and women, including a junior model inspired by the footwear, beginning Friday, January 31, on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers worldwide.
The new Adizero ZG footwear introduces key technologies to provide more efficiency from the ground up:
Lightweight Traction
- New lightweight undercut lugs along the perimeter of the SPIKEMORE outsole aim to offer golfers increased lateral stability and adaptive traction so that they react to what the golfer needs based on lie and terrain.
- A secondary cone-shaped traction system helps golfers feel flat on uneven terrain and is anti-clogging to help maximize traction overall.
Lightweight Comfort
- adidas combined LIGHTSTRIKE and LIGHTSTRIKE PRO cushioning in the midsole to help golfers feel comfortable and close to the ground.
- In addition to an engineered tongue and INSITE 2.0 sockliner, Adizero ZG also features a molded heel cushion, which was inspired by the running category and provides softer and targeted padding to help offer a better fit and improved comfort.
Dynamic Motion
- A newly designed DYNAMIC TORSION plate in the outsole extends from the midfoot into the forefoot in specific areas to help golfers with rebound, but also to avoid rollover and power leak in the follow through of the swing.
- Design provides additional arch support to promote smooth walking, ultimately helping to reduce fatigue both during and after the round.
- To help the footwork throughout the swing, adidas also made the medial side of the outsole curved and softer while the lateral side has a sharper outside edge.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.