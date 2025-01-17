Air Jordan Golf Shoes Have Been Discounted By 44% Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
We are halfway through January, and the days are already starting to get longer. While most golfers in the United States are still stuck inside during the cold winter months, they can start preparing for the upcoming year.
Everything starts from the ground up, and there is no better way to play well on the course than by feeling good about yourself. Even better, feel like the GOAT on the course.
If there is a sport Michael Jordan loves more than basketball, it is golf. Luckily for us, many of his iconic Air Jordan sneakers have been redesigned for the golf course.
Currently, several of the legendary shoes have been discounted online by as much as 44% in select styles. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Product Information: The Air Jordan 1 turns 40 years old in 2025 and has never looked better. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, this model is an instant classic on the course. With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel, and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways with prices ranging from $113-$150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 1 High
Product Information: The Air Jordan 1 High features the same tech specs as its lower-top counterpart. However, it is much closer to the original model worn by Jordan on the hardwood. Plus, athletes can stand out with louder colorways offered for this silhouette.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways with prices ranging from $100-$190 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 6
Product Information: The Air Jordan 6 is synonymous with Jordan's first NBA Championship. Now, it has some of Jordan Brand's best golf technology, helping you make a statement of confidence when it comes time to tame the course.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways with prices ranging from $143-$220 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 9 Low
Product Information: Inspired by the 1993 classic that was released during Jordan's first year in retirement, the Air Jordan 9 git a golf update. A memory foam insole and synthetic leather tongue highlight a low-top design worthy of statues, swing-throughs, and clean ball strikes that ultimately land gently on the green.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways with prices ranging from $150-$196 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.