Adidas Has the Perfect Sneaker Pack for College Football Fans

College football fans are gearing up for another action-packed Saturday that will help shape the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, NCAA basketball tipped off the past week. It is the best time of the year for diehard college sports fans.

It is an especially awesome time for 13 fanbases who cheer for adidas-sponsored schools. With the convergence of sports and holiday shopping, adidas has treated fans to a perfect sneaker combination that will fit the style of anyone.

The adidas Forum Low CL sneakers and adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoes are available in select team colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the college-themed kicks.

adidas Forum Low CL

Details on the adidas Forum Low CL sneakers. | adidas

The adidas Forum Low CL sneakers dropped earlier this fall for $120 in adult sizes but are marked down to $96 (20% off) at adidas.com.

The team colorways available include: Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Louisville, Indiana, North Carolina State, Kansas, Miami, Nebraska, and Washington.

The adidas Forum Low CL 'Texas A&M' colorway. | adidas

Each silhouette includes incredible attention to detail that will please the most provincial of fans. School colors drape the upper, while team logos appear on the sides, insoles, and outsoles. Best of all, the classic adidas Trefoil logo makes a return on the old-school shoe.

These shoes are designed for style and comfort. The cupsole construction offers durability, while the rubber gum outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Bring sports heritage and modern style together with adidas Originals.

adidas Adizero EVO SL

Details on the adidas Adizero EVO SL shoes. | adidas

For fans like me who prefer lightweight running shoes, adidas has the perfect option. The adidas Adizero EVO SL is available in 13 team colorways for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

The team colorways available include: Grambling, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Louisville, Indiana, North Carolina State, Kansas, Miami, Nebraska, and Washington.

Unlike the Forum Low, the Adizero EVO features modern adidas logos and minimal school branding. However, it still features nods to each school on the lateral midsoles, insoles, and lacing system.

The adidas Adizero EVO SL 'Miami' colorway. | adidas

The upper is made from a blend of textile and synthetic materials, while the rubber outsole provides traction on various surfaces for confident runs. The iconic 3-Stripes branding adds a touch of timeless elegance to the silhouette. Whether you're training for a marathon or just enjoying a quick run, let these shoes be your companion every step of the way.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.

