Lane Kiffin Wore $6,000 Air Jordans to LSU Basketball Game

The Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Their old coach seems to be genuinely happy for them and living his best life in Baton Rouge.

Last month, Lane Kiffin left Oxford to take the football head coaching position for the LSU Tigers. Kiffin has wasted no time in endearing himself to fans with his savvy social media presence and improved footwear collection.

New LSU Football Coach Lane Kiffin popped out for yesterday’s LSU Women’s Basketball game in $6,000 Dior x Air Jordan 1 Lows 💰💰 @Lane_Kiffin



📹 @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/9OyczgsEcx — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 2, 2026

On Thursday, Kiffin grabbed headlines by attending the LSU women's basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kiffin walked out with coach Kim Mulkey, rocking a hat, t-shirt, jeans, and $6,000 Air Jordan sneakers.

Kiffin wore the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low. The rare shoes were released in April 2020 for $2,000. According to StockX, they have an average resale price of $6,150 on the sneaker resale platform.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low (2020) ❄️✨ pic.twitter.com/qpLe4Tn4dY — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 26, 2025

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low features a premium white and grey leather upper with a Dior monogram print on the Swoosh logo. The co-branded outsoles, tongues, and a silver "Air Dior" hang tag complete the design.

These shoes were made in Italy with premium materials. This release was limited to only 4,700 pairs, each pair individually numbered.

Kiffin has stepped up his sneaker game since taking the LSU job. Last month, Kiffin shared pictures of a package he received in the mail from Drake and Nike. "Thank you for the swag ⁦⁦@Drake Come to a game anytime!! @OfficialNocta #JustDifferent @LSUfootball," Kiffin wrote in the caption.

The package included a NOCTA x Nike Nylon Track Suit, Short-Sleeve Tee, Fleece Hoodie, Sweatpants, and cleats. Best of all, it came in player-exclusive LSU colorways. It was the perfect ending to the month, where LSU extended its Nike contract and signed its new football coach.

Nike and LSU announced an extension of their five-decade partnership. The new deal runs through 2036. That means more incredible footwear for student-athletes and coaches.

It will be interesting to see if Kiffin can continue hit hot streak of fire sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

