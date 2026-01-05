Ken Griffey Jr.'s Iconic Nike Sneakers Are Sitting on Shelves

The holiday shopping season did not disappoint for sneakerheads. Athletes and fans were treated to plenty of new and retro sneaker releases. However, one old-school shoe got overshadowed by other drops in December.

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.'s first signature Nike sneaker came back in Seattle Mariners colorways. Despite the shoe's enduring popularity, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway did not sell out.

The long-awaited return of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 may have underperformed with its retro release, but that is excellent news for fans who still want to buy a pair of the iconic kicks at retail price.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater' dropped on Friday, December 12. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers in adult sizing for $180 and grade school sizing for $122 at Foot Locker and Hibbett.

Online shoppers who really want to get thrifty can probably find their size in the old-school trainers below retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

This 'Freshwater' features a synthetic upper with a Freshwater base. Meanwhile, black nubuck overlays, ankle straps, heel pull tabs, and a tongue wrap the rest of the shoe.

The Nike Swoosh logos, Griffey's jersey number "24," and the laces appear in white. Lastly, red detailing helps complete the baseball aesthetic.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

The shoes are no longer considered performance models, but the visible Air unit in the heel and higher-quality materials make this legendary silhouette easy to wear at the ballpark or anywhere else.

History

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

Griffey debuted the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. It was at the height of his Mariners stardom and arguably the golden era of sneakers. Griffey's coolness and marketability traveled well beyond the Pacific Northwest, reaching '90s kids everywhere.

The model has enjoyed multiple retro releases over the years, with the most recent drop taking place in 2021. It will be at least a few more years until fans get another shot at this colorway, so they need to swing for the fences.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

Pitchers and catches report next month, so now is a great time for baseball fans to gear up for the new MLB season.

