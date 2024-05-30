Adidas Soccer Stars Tackle Pressure in "You Got This" Campaign
With 2024's biggest international football competitions on the horizon – EURO 2024 and South America's leading tournament – adidas continues its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport.
On Thursday morning, adidas launched the second chapter of its brand campaign as it continues its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport. Bringing together icons from its global football family it aims to show what is possible when managing the weight of expectation.
As anticipation builds towards a summer of football, with South America's leading football competition and EURO 2024 starting next month, the campaign shines a light on how, alongside the excitement, international football can bring an added level of pressure to each player's game. In fact, research shows that players are three times more likely to miss a penalty when playing for their nation as opposed to their club2.
Tapping into this, adidas is unveiling a new brand film featuring stars of the sport and next-gen trailblazers, all of whom are set to wear their country's shirt this summer. Spotlighting Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Reyna, Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri – amongst others - it aims to inspire next-gen athletes to overcome pressure and fuel their love for the beautiful game.
Narrated by England legend David Beckham, the film reminds players - whether competing as defending champions or making their tournament debut - to reframe pressure and focus on the positive rallying cry 'You Got This' as they walk onto the pitch at this year's biggest football tournaments.
Through a series of fast-paced scenes against the melody of Queen ft. David Bowie's iconic Under Pressure, G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi marks his place in history, while Germany's wonderkid, Florian Wirtz, fires an acrobatic shot into the top corner, U.S.A.'s Gio Reyna expertly executes a rainbow flick before striking a goal on the volley, star-in-the-making Pedri confidently walks amongst the Spanish fans pre-game, and France's Ousmane Dembélé showcases his ability to use either foot as he glides through the opposing team – displaying what can be achieved when channelling the noise, encouraging everyday athletes to follow suit.
In the film Dembélé and Santiago Gimenez debut the new adidas F50 football boots, which will be seen on the pitch at the UEFA Champions League Final before lighting up the summer of football. Then in the final scene Jude Bellingham is seen playing in the backyard with local athletes on his home turf in Birmingham.
It serves to remind athletes worldwide where their love for the game started and how dreams can become a reality when backed by the thought, 'You Got This'. The Real Madrid superstar is wearing his first piece of signature adidas apparel, a premium high necked track top in patriotic colours and personal detailing, from the 'JB Originals' range set to launch in the coming months.
Speaking ahead of competing at EURO 2024, Jude Bellingham shared: "When you first play for your national team, it comes with a higher level of pressure and one you have to adapt to quickly. From playing at a high level at such a young age, I've learnt pressure is more of a responsibility, it can be hard to play under pressure. The advice I live by is when the feeling of pressure arrives, you have to remember why you're playing, for me, going into this summer's tournament I'll remember that I play for the love of the game and bring the feeling of pressure into the fold to push me to reach the highest level I can."
Speaking on the next chapter of the brand campaign, Florian Alt, VP of Global Brand Comms at adidas said: "We want to celebrate and support our players ahead of a huge summer of football as they continue to inspire the up-and-coming generation of athletes.
This campaign serves to remind us all that pressure can be felt at any level, no matter the accolades or achievements. Our ambition remains to help disarm negative pressure in sport and encourage elite and grassroot players to reconnect with what ignited their love for the game. We hope our rallying cry, 'You Got This', invites athletes of all levels to overcome pressure and achieve their personal possibilities in sport."
