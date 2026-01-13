Rome Odunze Unveils Adidas Adizero Horizon Football Cleats

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has been one of the brightest young stars on the adidas roster since his days with the Washington Huskies. It is perfectly fitting that adidas enlist Odunze to unveil the Adizero Horizon football cleats.

The Adizero Horizon is designed to unlock a new level of speed and precision for game-defining moments. It is the result of a two-year development process inspired by a critical insight: the fastest players need superior braking performance to create separation.

The adidas Adizero Horizon. | adidas

"As a competitor, I'm always working towards leveling up my performance, so getting to work with the adidas team on the Adizero Horizon has been an incredible opportunity to impact not just my play, but the game itself," said Odunze. "To be successful on the field, you need speed with confidence, so having a cleat that allows me to make sharper cuts and create more space is huge."

The Adizero Horizon will be available more widely in Fall 2026, but certain adidas partners, including Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, have already starred on-field in the cleat this postseason. The Adizero Horizon will retail for $250 on adidas.com.

The adidas Adizero Horizon. | adidas

"At adidas, we are always looking to create the best for the athlete at speed. Working with elite partners like Rome, we seek out specific ways to enhance their competitive edge," said Marc Makowski, Senior Vice President of Creative Direction & Innovation at adidas.

"We've long prioritized designing for speed, but as the game gets faster, we realized the real unlock is what happens between moments of top speed: the brake, the cut, the burst."

The adidas Adizero Horizon. | adidas

The cleat features more studs than any other adidas cleat to date. Most critically, the studs extend up the heel so that even at the most extreme angle of contact, athletes can brake confidently and accelerate smoothly out of their cut.

An interior plate works in conjunction with a bold, metallic exterior plate to provide the stiffening elements needed to enhance energy return. The exterior heel extends from the heel to the forefoot, where it splits into three fingers to facilitate more responsive traction and natural foot articulation.

Rome Odunze unveils the adidas Adizero Horizon. | adidas

The cleat features the most Lightstrike foam ever in an adidas cleat, strategically molded to work in tandem with the plates to generate energy return without sacrificing comfort. Inspired by track spikes and the importance of the initial steps out of a cut, the rocker point is designed to enable a speedier transition onto the toe.

The three black stripes contrast boldly against the white upper in a design that’s not only visually compelling but is engineered to provide stability and comfort, even in the harshest of brakes.

Rome Odunze debuts the adidas Adizero Horizon. | adidas

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Football News

Adidas took shots at Nike after the Indiana beat Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl.

Nike supplied the Oregon Ducks with unreleased shoes for the Peach Bowl.

Dan Lanning got a new Nike Sabrina 3 colorway.

Randy Moss is starting his own sportswear brand.

Kirk Herbstreit's comments highlight Miam's adidas problem.