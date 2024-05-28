Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Kit Inspired New Adidas Sambas
Despite not having played much due to injuries, it has still been an eventful spring for Lionel Messi. The global icon is the face of a new adidas campaign for a retro soccer cleat. Now, his Inter Miami kit is the inspiration for two new pairs of adidas Sambas.
Messi has been the face of adidas soccer for years, but the brand has truly capitalized on his superstar status since he arrived in the United States last summer. Adidas has released multiple colorways of its lifestyle models for fans to rock at matches.
However, the most popular release is on the horizon. The adidas Samba is scheduled to be released in another limited-edition black and pink colorway for soccer fans. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the release information.
The adidas Samba x Inter Miami "Messi Black" colorway is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 29. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the sneakers for $100 in adult sizes at Champ's Sports and other select retailers.
The "Messi Black" colorway is the second installment of a collaboration between Messi's soccer club and his sneaker brand. The "Messi Pink" colorway dropped in April and is currently available on the sneaker resale platform StockX. It might also be restocked tomorrow at Champ's Sports.
The adidas Samba made a name for itself on the soccer pitch many decades ago. The iconic silhouette has since transcended the sport to become a staple in the rotation of sneakerheads all over the globe. It is only fitting that an athlete with Messi's stature receives multiple colorways of the model.
Soccer fans can count on an exciting summer, and with the help of Messi's adidas connections, so can sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
