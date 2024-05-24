Lionel Messi Debuts Retro Adidas Cleats for New Era of Fast
It has been almost a year since Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami CF and took the country by storm. The soccer icon instantly infused his star power into the United States and created a whole new generation of fans.
Even better, adidas was right there with Messi, rolling out the red carpet for the face of their soccer division. While the 36-year-old Argentine star has missed time this season due to injuries, that has not stopped him from starring in a new campaign for adidas.
No brand has a richer soccer history than adidas, and the Three Stripes has recently reprised one of its most beloved performance models. Over the past few weeks, adidas has teased and eventually unveiled the F50 Elite Fast Reborn Cleats.
The adidas F50 returns to the pitch in one of the franchise's most memorable colorways. A nod to Messi's footwear in South Africa in 2010, the laceless Fibertouch upper on these limited-edition firm ground soccer cleats sports distinctive "chameleon" colors.
Meanwhile, the adidas PRIMEKNIT collar and Sprintweb 3D texture ensure every touch is a memorable one. The SPRINTFRAME 360 outsole combines an anatomically designed structure and iconic heel counter for explosive movement and acceleration in every direction.
Online shoppers can still purchase the cleats for $260 in select sizes on the adidas website. Additionally, they can shop Messi's signature apparel and footwear collection on the brand's website.
This summer is sure to be an unforgettable time for soccer fans. Hopefully, that means we get to see a lot of Messi and adidas cooking together.
