Adidas Now Sponsoring Fans

Who among us has not dreamed of being sponsored by our favorite footwear company? Unfortunately, just the thought of receiving free shoes delivered to your doorstep is an unreachable fantasy for the 99% of people on the planet.

Adidas wants to make that dream a reality. The German sportswear company recently launched a promotion that will give fans the opportunity to be sponsored by their favorite athletes.

In a hilarious promotional video, Adidas athletes and social media influencers are seen working in customer support roles fielding requests for sponsorships. The brief advertisement features Lionel Messi, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Shaunae Miller, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Garbiñe Muguruza Blanco.

According to Adidas, the company is giving 100 "adiClub" members the chance to win the same select footwear as their favorite Adidas athlete for free, four times for one year.

Fans can enter to win by downloading the Adidas app and signing up for adiClub. The deadline is September 29, 2022. We will keep fans updated as we learn more about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Stick with FanNation Kicks for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Aaron Rodgers Rocks Expensive Adidas Shoes

First Look: Adidas Trae Young 2