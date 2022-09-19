Aaron Rodgers Wears Expensive Adidas Shoes Before Packers Game

Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Wears Expensive Adidas Shoes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore Prada x Adidas Forum Low shoes playing the Chicago Bears.
© Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers beating the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers quarterback led his team to a 27-10 victory over their divisional rivals to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Rodgers completed 19-25 passes for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns. Not bad for a 38-year-old gunslinger. Leading up to the game, Rodgers wore an all-black outfit and matching kicks. Check out the images below provided by the Packers' social media team.

We at FanNation Kicks always enjoy it when players wear shoes that fans do not see very often. Rodgers made us work, but we were able to figure out what shoes he wore before Sunday night's game. Learn more about the shoes worn by the 4x NFL MVP below.

Prada x Adidas Forum Low 'Black'

View of all black adidas forum low shoes.

The Prada x Adidas Forum Low 'Black'.

Before Sunday night's game, Rodgers wore Prada x Adidas Forum Low shoes in the 'Black' colorway. The rare shoes were released on January 13, 2022, for $850. However, the average resale price is only $681, according to StockX.

The shoes were designed as part of a collaboration between Prada and Adidas. The Italian luxury fashion house put its spin on the old-school Adidas Originals model. The all-black colorway features premium materials, with 'PRADA' branding on the shoe tongues.

However, Rodgers took off the detachable miniature bags with zippers that appear on top of the shoes. Fans who want to dress like Rodgers without paying that much money can pick up a pair of the nearly-identical Forum Low 'Triple Black' shoes on the Adidas website for $110.

It is only Week Two of the NFL season, and Rodgers is already in his bag. We cannot wait to see what else the future Hall of Famer has planned for the rest of the year. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

