First Look: Adidas Trae Young 2

Trae Young Debuts Second Signature Adidas Shoe

Atlanta Hawks point guard tweeted pictures of his second signature shoe - the Adidas Trae Young 2.
@TheTraeYoung

After months of waiting, Trae Young has finally debuted his second signature basketball shoe. The Atlanta Hawks point guard waited until his 24th birthday to share pictures of the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Over the past month, we have seen leaked images of Young's second signature shoe, and now his latest posts on social media confirm that the rumored images were accurate. Check out Young sporting his new performance basketball shoes.

Trae Young modeling new black and white shoes.

Trae Young wearing the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Adidas Trae Young 2 Information

The Adidas Trae Young 1 was a classic. But the Adidas Trae Young 2 will be a performance monster. A mix of Boost and Lightstrike cushioning is back. However, Adidas swapped a mesh upper with a new knit upper which completely wraps the foot for lockdown and agility.

Based on other leaks, the Adidas Trae Young 2 will cost $140 in men's sizes. That is a $10 increase from its predecessor. Additionally, it is expected to hit shelves around Oct. 1, 2022. However, none of this information has been confirmed by Adidas, so it is subject to change.

Trae Young wearing black and white shoes.

Trae Young stands in the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Young previously stated that he planned to debut his second signature shoe in two different colorways during the Hawks preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi (Oct. 6, Oct. 8). So we can expect a lot more news on the Adidas Trae Young 2 soon. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
Trae Young modeling new black and white shoes.
