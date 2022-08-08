Candace Parker Honors Daughter with New Adidas Shoes

Candace Parker might be nearing the end of her playing career, but the WNBA legend shows no signs of slowing down. Parker has averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 29 games this season. Even better, the Chicago Sky have the best record in the league.

As if this season needed any more significance for the 2x MVP, Adidas recently released the Candace Parker Collection Part II. Headlining the sportswear collection are the Adidas Exhibit B basketball shoes.

Parker's signature basketball shoes are available in four colorways for $120. However, today we are focusing on the 'Lailaa' colorway, which was released on August 1. The green and grey hoop shoes pay tribute to Parker's daughter, Lailaa.

The colorway features several nods to the mother and daughter. Candace Parker’s signature “Ace” logo is located on the tongues. "Lailaa Nicole" is printed on the back left pull tab, while their two astrological signs are printed on the right pull tab.

The Adidas Exhibit B 'Lailaa' Adidas

Yesterday, @adidasHoops posted a heartfelt video where Candace explained the significance of the shoe. "It means a lot to have a shoe that is dedicated to Lailaa and all the memories we have been able to make because of basketball. I owe her everything."

Candace Parker's list of accomplishments is a mile long. She has been there and done that in almost every scenario. But this season has an extra special feel to it. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

