Candace Parker Honors Daughter with New Adidas Shoes

Skip to main content
Candace Parker's New Adidas Basketball Shoes Available Now

Candace Parker's New Adidas Basketball Shoes Available Now

The Adidas Exhibit B 'Lailaa' is available now as part of the Candace Parker collection.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Adidas Exhibit B 'Lailaa' is available now as part of the Candace Parker collection.

Candace Parker might be nearing the end of her playing career, but the WNBA legend shows no signs of slowing down. Parker has averaged 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 29 games this season. Even better, the Chicago Sky have the best record in the league.

As if this season needed any more significance for the 2x MVP, Adidas recently released the Candace Parker Collection Part II. Headlining the sportswear collection are the Adidas Exhibit B basketball shoes.

Parker's signature basketball shoes are available in four colorways for $120. However, today we are focusing on the 'Lailaa' colorway, which was released on August 1. The green and grey hoop shoes pay tribute to Parker's daughter, Lailaa.

The colorway features several nods to the mother and daughter. Candace Parker’s signature “Ace” logo is located on the tongues. "Lailaa Nicole" is printed on the back left pull tab, while their two astrological signs are printed on the right pull tab. 

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker wears the Adidas Exhibit B 'Lailaa'. The collaboration honors the WNBA legend's daugher.

The Adidas Exhibit B 'Lailaa'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yesterday, @adidasHoops posted a heartfelt video where Candace explained the significance of the shoe. "It means a lot to have a shoe that is dedicated to Lailaa and all the memories we have been able to make because of basketball. I owe her everything."

Candace Parker's list of accomplishments is a mile long. She has been there and done that in almost every scenario. But this season has an extra special feel to it. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Puma Releases Skylar Diggs Collection

Nike Dunk Low 'Lisa Leslie' Available

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Rare Nike Kobe 5

In This Article (1)

Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky

Candace Paker debuts the Adidas Exhibit B at the WNBA All-Star Game. The WNBA legend and Adidas dedicated shoes to Parker's daughter.
News

Candace Parker Honors Daughter with New Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD 14 shoes against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 12, 2022.
On Court

Kevin Durant's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has started a sportswear company known as Greatness Wins.
Interviews

Derek Jeter Discusses Business, Baseball, & Family

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Adidas released adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" colorway online today. Fans can purchase the basketball shoes for $140.
News

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Former Nike executive and current Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison cleared up the rumor about Nike's failed meeting with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
News

Nico Harrison Explains Nike's Botched Meeting with Stephen Curry

By Pat BensonAug 6, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry debuted his 10th signature sneaker at Curry Brand Camp on August 5, 2022.
News

First Look: Stephen Curry's 10th Signature Sneaker

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 2:14 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wore expensive sneakers at his community event in New Jersey. Irving wore Nike and Air Jordans at the 'More Than a Run' event.
News

Check Out Shoes Kyrie Irving Wore at Community Event

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 1:45 PM EDT
Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell wears the Jordan 1 Retro High 'Off-White Chicago' sneakers against the Charlotte Hornets on November 17, 2021.
On Court

Washington Wizards 10 Best Sneakers of Season

By Pat BensonAug 5, 2022 11:57 AM EDT