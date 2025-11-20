The Air Jordan 1 High OG is 25% Off Before Black Friday

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Black Friday is still more than a week away, but Nike wants online shoppers to get a head start on their wish list. Shoppers who use the code "ACCESS" can save an extra 25% on select styles on Nike's website.

It should come as no surprise that the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the most coveted sneakers entering the holiday shopping season. Michael Jordan debuted the iconic model 40 years ago, and it has remained atop the sneaker kingdom ever since.

What is surprising is seeing two of the most iconic colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High OG marked down by 25% before the big shopping day. Below is everything fans must know about the UNC Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls-themed kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 High OG returns in two iconic colorways. | Foot Locker

The Air Jordan 1 High OG has a retail price of $180-$185 in adult sizes, and is marked down by 25% in four colorways at Nike.com (just remember to use the code "ACCESS" when checking out). However, two colorways stand out above the rest: the "UNC Reimagined" and "Black Toe."

The "Black Toe" colorway dropped on February 15 for $180 in adult sizes. The "Black Toe" colorway dropped around the same time as the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, causing it to fly under the radar for more hyped sneaker releases at the annual basketball (and footwear) showcase.

The "UNC Reimagined" dropped on May 10 for $185 in adult sizes. This design probably came too late, as it dropped well after March Madness and the conclusion of the NCAA Basketball Championships.

Details

Details on the Air Jordan 1 High OG. | Nike

The "Black Toe" colorway is an updated version of the legendary hoop shoes Michael Jordan wore during his early days with the Chicago Bulls. The black and red silhouette features a pre-aged aesthetic and added details like "Air Jordan" text replacing the old-school Wings logo on the ankle collar.

The "UNC Reimagined" colorway was even more polarizing because of its pre-aged design. It drew inspiration from Jordan's time in Chapel Hill with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Carolina Blue and white kicks also feature a vintage aesthetic to complete the lost-and-found theme Jordan Brand has played with for a few years.

Even if both colorways have minor design elements that are off-putting to old-school sneakerheads, many fans still appreciate the modern classic style.

History

The Air Jordan 1 High OG pays homage to classic colorways. | Nike

In November 1984, Jordan changed the course of sneaker history when he debuted the Air Jordan 1. The shoes were released to the public in April 1985, smashing sales expectations and launching the most successful signature sneaker line in footwear history.

Over the past four decades, the Air Jordan 1 has been redesigned and reimagined in every possible way. However, fans keep coming back to the classic Tar Heels and Bulls colorways.

The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, so fans can expect more exciting developments over the next month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.

