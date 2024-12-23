Jordan Brand Starts 40th Anniversary of Air Jordan with 'Origin Story'
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
When discussing basketball and sneakers, the conversation must include NBA legend Michael Jordan. For almost four decades, Jordan has lit the imagination of athletes and artists with his signature footwear.
In 1985, Jordan changed the course of sneaker history when he debuted the Air Jordan 1. As we head into the new year, Jordan Brand is giving fans of the brand an opportunity to travel back in time to where it all began.
As the brand prepares to celebrate the impact Jordan made on the game, Jumpman has unveiled the Origin Story – an animated film detailing the reach and influence of the Air Jordan 1. The full 2-minute video can be seen in Complex Sneakers social media post below.
The video is hilarious and historically accurate as it takes fans through the early days of Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line. It touches on the sports and cultural impact of the Air Jordan 1.
The premiere of today's video marks the first of many activations expected in the coming days and weeks. Sneakerheads should be advised to keep an eye out on the NBA on Christmas Day games.
The Air Jordan 1 has been redesigned in almost every way imaginable over the past 40 years, and it still remains one of the most beloved silhouettes in the brand's rich history. Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the sneakers at Nike.com.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.