The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" Is Now $95 Online

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan changed the sport and the footwear industry with his first signature sneaker. More than four decades later, the Air Jordan 1 has transcended hoops to become a disruptive silhouette across multiple categories.

Thanks to Jordan's summer playing Minor League Baseball, the Air Jordan 1 has enjoyed countless baseball-inspired designs. Earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" hit shelves, but never left. Now, they are available at a discount online.

Online Sale Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway dropped in January 2026. The casual sneakers initially had a retail price of $130 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $95 (27% off) at Finish Line and JD Sports.

Even the most frugal shoppers will have a tough time beating those prices. The old-school hoop shoes are available on sneaker resale websites, but the average resale price is currently $108 on StockX.

"Dodgers" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The "Dodgers" colorway is a nickname fans gave the kicks, as it is not an official collaboration between Jordan Brand and the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the inspiration is as clear as the sky over Dodger Stadium.

The silhouette sports a glossy White leather upper with Old Royal details on the Nike Swooshes and Air Jordan "Wings" logos. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in University Red. Lastly, the Gum Yellow outsole completes the baseball aesthetic.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Design

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Unlike its high-top counterpart, the Air Jordan 1 Low was never meant for performance basketball. It went straight to the streets. Its low-cut design with premium materials makes it a perfect option for the ballpark or anywhere else.

The mix of genuine leather and suede provides structure with style. Meanwhile, the encapsulated Air-Sole unit offers lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole is durable enough to withstand walking on almost any surface.

Jordan Brand x Baseball

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand has expanded from basketball to every major sport and the entertainment industry. Among its star-studded roster of ambassadors is Dodgers' slugger Mookie Betts. In a game built on tradition, Jumpman brings classic style and exciting energy to baseball.

Fans can always count on Jordan Brand athletes debuting exciting new cleats on the field, but sneaker deals like this will not come around very often. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.