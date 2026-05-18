The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Drops This Saturday

Late in his iconic NBA career, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan favored premium sneakers with advanced technology. The Air Jordan 12 delivered during one of the best seasons of his career, and fans have fondly remembered the silhouette since its debut on the court.

This spring, multiple Air Jordan models have dropped in light-colored seasonal colorways. However, the Air Jordan 12 continues to buck the trend by arriving in a bold "Bloodline" colorway just in time for the heart of the NBA Playoffs.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 23. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at retail price on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The sneakers will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the legendary hoop shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Bloodline" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The "Bloodline" colorway is another Bulls-inspired colorway, but with a deeper meaning. Sometimes the game is in your blood. This version of the Air Jordan 12 sports the signature black and Varsity Red colorway in premium materials.

The colorway is almost entirely blacked out, but it doesn't feel that way because the bold shades of red cut through so sharply. The Jumpman logo under the toes and No. 23 on the heels pop off the shoe. Other Jordan Brand logos sit back in black.

Air Jordan 12 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 is one of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield's most celebrated designs. It was the first model to bring Air Zoom cushioning to Jordan's signature line, packed inside a responsive foam midsole.

The rubber outsole and carbon fiber shank plate provide the foundation of the shoe. Lastly, the premium materials with the sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the upper hook back to the original. It was a shoe designed for buzzer-beaters, and it delivered on that concept.

Air Jordan 12 History

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 12 throughout the Bulls' dominant 1996-97 NBA season. He wore the model during the 1997 NBA Finals, most famously, in the "Flu Game" colorway against the Utah Jazz. Jordan's 12th signature sneaker has dropped in countless colorways over the years, but fans favor the Bulls-inspired designs.

This retro basketball shoe is a must-have for every old-school NBA fan who wants to relieve the glory days of the Bulls. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

