The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" Is Still In Stock Online

The 2026 MLB regular season is officially here, and there has never been a better time to be a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Not only did the defending champions pick up a win on Opening Day, but there are sneakers available that every fan needs.

Earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE dropped in a colorway that is remarkably similar to the Dodgers' home uniforms. Although it is not an official collaboration, the sneaker community has nicknamed it the "Dodgers" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

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The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway dropped in January 2026. While most sizes are sold out on the Nike website, fans can still find almost every size at select retailers. Finish Line, Champs Sports, and Hibbett still have the shoes available at retail price.

Frugal sneakerheads who want to take their shopping one step further might be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Dodgers" Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The "Dodgers" colorway features a quality White leather upper with Old Royal suede detailing. The laces, tongues, and Nike Swoosh logos are decked out in blue, while the original Air Jordan "Wings" logo flies off the heels in White.

True to the Dodgers' uniforms, University Red accents make strategic appearances throughout the shoe. Mini-Nike Swoosh logos on the toe boxes, the Jumpman logo on the tongues, and the insoles all feature University Red. Lastly, the Gum Yellow outsole provides the foundation of the shoes.

Air Jordan 1 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Despite its hoops heritage, the Air Jordan 1 Low has never been considered a performance basketball model. However, it still offers some serious style and comfort at a competitive price.

The shoe features an encapsulated Air-Sole unit that provides lightweight cushioning. The genuine leather in the upper is both durable and premium. Meanwhile, the solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces (maybe you are running late from traffic into Dodger Stadium).

Air Jordan 1 History

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan changed the game when he debuted the Air Jordan 1 in 1984 (before its 1985 launch). Jordan never played in the Air Jordan 1 Low, but the silhouette has transcended sports thanks to its stylish appeal.

The MLB season is here, so now is the perfect time for Dodgers fans to invest in a clear pair of Air Jordans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.