NBA legend Michael Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker. However, the Air Jordan 1 Low has remained one of the most popular silhouettes in footwear history. Its blend of style and comfort is enough to make everyone feel like the GOAT.

During The Last Dance it would have been hard to find the Air Jordan 1 Low at retail price. Now, five popular colorways are marked down between 25%-50% online at Foot Locker. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate" colorway dropped in July 2025. The shoes continue the theme of Jordan famously shattering a backboard during a charity game while wearing orange and black. Black and orange leather overlays complement the white mid panel, while a Sail midsole provides a pre-aged aesthetic. The shoes had a retail price of $120, but are marked down to $59.99 (50% off) at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Sail College Grey'

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Sail College Grey' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Sail College Grey' colorway dropped in June 2025. The shoes do not have the lore of other styles, but they look like a Travis Scott design at first glance. A laid-back color scheme sports neutral shades of White, Sail, and College Grey. Best of all, pops of University Red appear on the logos. The sneakers had a retail price of $120, but are marked down to $79.99 (33% off) at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Rare Air"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Rare Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Rare Air" colorway dropped in August 2025. The "Rare Air" theme is a style that has graced multiple Air Jordan models, celebrating the imperfections of the design process. Similar to other models, a Sail midsole gives an aged look. Meanwhile, Deep Royal Blue and Stadium Green overlays provide a contrast to the Neutral Grey ankle collar. The sneakers had a retail price of $120, but are marked down to $89.99 (25% off) at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 1 Low 'Grey White'

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Grey White' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Grey White' colorway dropped in August 2025. No backstory, no nickname, strictly style. This clean colorway puts Grey leather overlays and Nike Swooshes against the White base. The sneakers had a retail price of $120, but are marked down to $89.99 (25% off) at Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Patent Varsity Red Black'

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Patent Varsity Red Black' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Patent Varsity Red Black' colorway dropped in October 2025. It looks like a traditional "Bred" colorway inspired by Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls. However, the glossy patent leather adds a premium touch. This colorway is anything but aged. The sneakers had a retail price of $130, but are marked down to $89.99 (31% off) at Foot Locker.

Deals like this do not last long, so fans should act fast. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.