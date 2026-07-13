The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Drops This Week

NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line has created multiple generations of loyal fans. Thanks to the history and storytelling behind each shoe, sneakerheads are extremely particular about each retro release.

The Air Jordan 3 was originally released in just four OG colorways, including the "True Blue" design. After a decade, the fan-favorite shoe returns this week with a twist. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro shoe that has animated old-school basketball fans.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 18. Online shoppers can buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. Full-family pricing ranges from: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($75).

While several iconic Air Jordan sneakers are sitting on shelves at this very moment, that should not be the case with this release. Fans can expect the shoes to sell out on release day. Shoppers who miss the drop can find the sneakers on resale platforms StockX and GOAT.

"True Blue" Changes

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The biggest change made to the 2026 "True Blue" colorway is the significantly lighter shade of blue. It brightens up the entire silhouette. Some fans like the adjustment, while others prefer the original color.

The rest of the colorway remains similar to previous releases. The classic elephant print wrapping around the mudguard complements the white premium leather upper. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in Fire Red, while the 'Nike Air' branding graces the heels.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

Traditionalists may not like the new shade of "True Blue," but they can appreciate the shape of the shoe, which more closely resembles the 1988 original model. In addition to the overall shape, the mudguard and toebox look slightly different from the 2016 version.

As we have seen with other recent Air Jordan retro releases, the shoes come packaged in the silver Michael Jordan "face" box. While the shoe embraces its past, with a modern twist, it still features the comfortable Air Sole units in the heel and forefoot. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durability and traction.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" History

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

Jordan never wore the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway during his time with the Bulls because of the NBA's strict dress code. However, the shoe remains synonymous with his rise to greatness.

This upcoming release will mark the sixth time the sneaker has hit shelves over the past 38 years (1988, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2026).

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

Despite any debate over changes to the iconic hoop shoe, the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" will enjoy an exciting release day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.