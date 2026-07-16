Uber Eats Now Delivers Sneakers From Foot Locker

Who among us has wanted to order food and the latest sneakers dropped simultaneously, and receive both at the same time? What was once a futuristic dream is now a reality after Foot Locker and Uber Technologies, Inc. today announced a new partnership.

Over 1,000 Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are now available on the Uber Eats marketplace. Shoppers can now browse the entire store's inventory of footwear, apparel, and accessories through on-demand or scheduled delivery directly through the Uber Eats app.

Why It Matters

Uber Eats has partnered with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. | Foot Locker

The timing of the announcement could not be better, as many families have begun back-to-school shopping (which will eventually transition into holiday shopping). The partnership gives shoppers a new seamless way to shop their favorite footwear and apparel brands, with on-demand delivery that brings their favorite styles directly to their door.

The new partnership also expands Uber Eats' rapidly growing retail marketplace. This now includes beauty, home improvement, electronics, sporting goods, and more.

How It Works

Fans can shop their favorite sneaker brands at Foot Locker. | Foot Locker

The shopping process for sneakers has never been easier. Similar to ordering food on the Uber Eats app, this is how ordering from Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports works:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Retail" category. Select your nearest Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, or Champs Sports location and browse a wide assortment of footwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time and place your order. Track your delivery in real time.

What They're Saying

Shoppers will have instant access to local Foot Locker locations. | Foot Locker

"We're focused on giving customers more ways to shop with speed and convenience," said Ashley Chiang, Senior Director of Strategy at Foot Locker.

Chiang continued, "Through our partnership with Uber Eats, our customers can shop Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports on demand, providing another seamless way for them to access the products they love, especially during key shopping moments like back-to-school season."

Kids Foot Locker will make shopping easier for families. | Foot Locker

"Uber Eats has become the place consumers turn to for whatever they need, whether it's dinner tonight or a last-minute pair of sneakers," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America.

Amin added, "Adding Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports brings some of the world's most iconic athletic brands to our marketplace and gives customers another fast, convenient way to shop the products they love."

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