The Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment Drops Soon

NBA legend Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker remains one of the most beloved models from his legendary line. When the Air Jordan 1 collaborates with another brand, it's exciting. When the Air Jordan 1 collaborates with two brands, it is iconic.

Once again, Jordan Brand is enlisting the help of Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design and Chris Gibbs' Union Los Angeles for a new take on the Air Jordan 1 High that celebrates craftsmanship and streetwear heritage. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 x x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 27. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

There is no doubt that these highly anticipated sneakers sell out within minutes on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the old-school hoop shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The "Black and Varsity Red" colorway offers an educational lesson from the masters of elevated basics in streetwear. The silhouette stitches together Back, White, Varsity Red, and Sport Royal on the tumbled leather upper.

The original "Nike Air" branding and Air Jordan Wings logo remain true to the original. Meanwhile, the Fragment logo and Union tag provide subtle nods to the well-respected brands. Lastly, exposed foam and an off-white midsole finish complete the vintage aesthetic.

Packaging and Extras

Accessories for the Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

It is not every day that the Jordan Brand unites Union and Fragment for an epic collaboration, so Jumpman delivered all the important details for this sneaker release: three pairs of laces, detailed insoles, and special packaging to complete the shopping experience.

Fans interested in completing the look can also choose from several apparel pieces dropping alongside the sneaker collaboration. The Jordan x Union x Fragment Apparel Collection includes: Shorts ($110), Thermal Shirt ($100), Jersey ($120), T-Shirt ($50), and a Hoodie ($120).

History

The Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his first signature sneaker in 1984, months before its April 1, 1985 launch. The Air Jordan 1 shattered sales expectations and changed the game forever.

Nike and Jumpman have redesigned Jordan's debut hoop in every imaginable way over the past four decades, yet collaborations still generate massive hype.

The Air Jordan 1 x Union x Fragment "Black and Varsity Red" outsole. | Nike

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.