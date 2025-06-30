Best Golf Shoes of 2025
Let's just say it: If your feet hurt, you're not having fun.
It doesn't matter how gorgeous the course is, how well you're hitting the ball, or how many birdie chances you're getting; uncomfortable golf shoes will wreck a round. Period.
Here's the thing: too many golfers still wear the same shoes they bought nearly 10 years ago. Some don't even know how much more comfortable it could be out there.
I've tested dozens of golf shoes over the years. Some were incredible, like walking on clouds for 18 holes. Others had me counting down until I could rip them off my feet. What I've learned is pretty straightforward: pick the wrong golf shoes, and you won't enjoy the game as much as you could.
But we all want different things from our golf shoes, right? Performance, style, comfort, and price all matter, we just prioritize them differently. Maybe you care most about stability during your swing. Your buddy might want shoes that look good at the 19th hole. That's totally fine.
That's why I made this list. You're about to see 13 pairs that earned their spots. Not because they're trendy or because some tour pro wears them, but because I personally stand behind them as the best golf shoes for 2025.
My goal? Help you find the perfect pair for your game and your budget.
- Enjoy the Game More with the Right Shoes
Most Comfortable Golf Shoes: ECCO Golf Biom H5
Price: $229
You know that feeling when you lace up a pair of shoes and immediately realize your feet will have a great day? That's what happens with the ECCO Biom H5s.
These are, without question, the most comfortable golf shoes I've ever worn. Sure, there are tons of comfy shoes on this list, but these take the crown for me.
Here's what's really impressive: they don't sacrifice structure, performance or durability to get that comfort. These are legit high-performance golf shoes that'll handle whatever conditions you throw at them.
The initial thing you'll notice with these shoes is how they fit. ECCO utilizes a technology called Biom Natural Motion, which essentially means they've designed the shoe to mimic the natural movement of your foot. So you get this snug, stable fit that still lets you move freely.
The upper is made from ECCO's premium performance leather, and it has been paired with a one-piece engineered knit sock that wraps around your foot, much like high-end athletic shoes. Then they've added an ECCO-TEX waterproof membrane on top. Your socks will stay bone dry, even if you're playing through morning dew or unexpected rain showers.
Here's the thing about ECCOs that really sets them apart: they'll hold up for the long haul without losing their structure or cushioning. Most golf shoes start breaking down after six months of regular play, but these maintain that day-one feel much longer. That kind of consistency is unocmmon, especially if you're walking 18 holes more often than riding.
Let me put it this way: if you walk a lot of rounds, these are your shoes. Your feet will notice the difference after hole 1, and they'll still be thanking you on hole 18.
Best Performing Golf Shoes: Sqairz Speed2 LT
Price: $189.97
While I'm not promising you'll magically gain 12 yards just by switching your footwear, as Sqairz likes to say about itself, I must admit there's a real good chance you might add yards with the Sqairz Speed2 LT. There's actually data backing this up. But here's the thing—underneath all the hype is a seriously good golf shoe that's built like a machine.
Let's talk about that squared toe design. Most golf shoes squeeze your toes in conjunction with their rounded front—think about how your regular sneakers feel. But the Speed2 LT? It lets your toes spread out naturally, which gives you better balance and ground connection. It's like the difference between standing on your tiptoes versus planting your whole foot firmly on the ground. Coupled with its TPU heel stabilizer and carbon heel-to-arch support, these shoes are designed to give you more distance and control.
Here's another thing I really love: these shoes are incredibly lightweight. The "LT" stands for "Lightweight Tech," and you'll feel it the second you pick them up. We're talking 425 grams lighter than the competition. They use a microfiber upper that's both breathable and waterproof. So your feet stay cool when it's hot out, but you won't end up with soggy socks if you hit a puddle or get caught in the rain. It's like having the best of both worlds—comfort and protection without the bulk.
With it "Hybrid Smart Traction System," you are getting a shoe that can feel either spiked or spikeless, depending on where you're standing. You've got more than 290 ground-contact points plus six well-placed Softspikes. These aren't your average nubs, as they're designed to dig into the turf and keep you from slipping, even if you're swinging out of your shoes on that driver.
So why do I like the Sqairz Speed2 LT? Simple: they make golf a little easier. You get comfort, grip and support all in one package. Oh, and by the way, they look really good too. Sometimes the best golf equipment isn't about flashy promises—it's about solid engineering that actually works.
Editor’s Choice: TRUE Linkswear OG3 Pro
Price: $199
If you've never tried a TRUE Linkswear shoe, this might be the one that converts you for life.
The OG3 Pro takes everything that made the OG Cush a cult favorite and kicks it up a notch. You've got a wide toe box, zero-drop platform and the walk-all-day comfort. But here's the thing: They've added serious Tour-level performance to the mix.
This shoe's still built for all-day wear, but now you're getting more structure, better grip, and waterproofing. That means you'll see significant improvements when you're actually out on the course.
TRUE makes one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there, and I'm not just saying that. You'll feel it the second you slip them on. The dual-density footbed provides plush cushioning, like walking on clouds, while maintaining a grounded feel that sets TRUE apart from everything else. That grounded feel? It's what keeps you connected to the turf and rock-solid through your swing.
The spikeless TPU outsole got a complete makeover for the OG3 Pro. What does that mean for you? Better lateral stability (you won't slide around during your swing) and traction you can count on, even when the course is wet or you're hitting from sketchy lies.
And let's talk looks this is a sharp, modern shoe. TRUE ditched the flashy stuff and went with clean lines and premium details instead. It's the kind of shoe that looks just as good in the clubhouse as it does on the course.
Bottom line: this is TRUE's best shoe yet. If you've been curious about the brand or if you're ready to ditch your usual golf shoes for something different, the OG3 Pro should be at the top of your list.
Best Spikeless Golf Shoes for Most People: Payntr Match Play SC
Price: $200
Payntr is making some of the most groundbreaking golf shoes available. The Match Day SC is probably the best example of why you should be paying attention to what they're doing.
Here's the thing: This is the spikeless version of Jason Day's Tour-level shoe, the Eighty Seven SC. So you're getting that pro-level tech without the actual spikes.
The shoe features a TPU outsole and a Carbitex GearFlex propulsion plate. Now, I'll be honest - I'm not 100% sure what all that technical stuff means. But what I can tell you is this: the Match Play SC grips like a cleated shoe but feels like you're wearing a high-end sneaker. That's the kind of combo most weekend warriors need!
If you wants serious performance without changing spikes or maintaining cleats, this shoe's probably your best bet for 2025. It's straightforward, it works and it gets the job done without any extra hassle.
The traction is also legit—you'll feel locked in during your swing, but you can also walk 18 holes without feeling like you've got bricks strapped to your feet. That's what makes the difference between a good golf shoe and a great one.
Best Everyday Golf Shoe: ECCO Golf Street 720
Price: $229
If you're the kind of golfer who likes to sneak in a quick nine before dinner, the ECCO Golf Street 720 might just become your new favorite. Here's the thing: you won't need to change shoes in the parking lot, and nobody will give you weird looks when you wear them to brunch the next day.
It's a clean, sneaker-inspired style with real golf performance. ECCO built these on their Street last, which they borrowed from their Lifestyle collection. This means they're designed to go from sidewalks to fairways without missing a beat.
The upper features a subtle golf course-inspired print, which is a pretty cool touch. It shows that ECCO's thinking is about your whole day, not just how you play on the course. They get that your golf shoes need to fit into your lifestyle when you're done playing.
The comfort is everything you'd expect from ECCO. The Street 720 features Gore-Tex Surround technology. What does that mean? Your feet stay dry and can actually breathe, even during those swampy summer rounds. These things vent better than some mesh "breathable" shoes I've tried before.
For traction, ECCO uses its E-DTS Twist outsole. It's a spikeless design that puts extra grip exactly where you need it most—under your toes and heels during your swing. And here's something wide-footed players will love: the removable insole lets you create extra width when you need it.
These shoes are stylish, breathable, waterproof, and ready for anything. Whether you're heading to the range, walking all 18 holes, or meeting friends for happy hour after your round, this is the everyday golf shoe that doesn't compromise on anything.
Most Iconic Golf Shoes: Duca Del Cosma Churchill
Price: $239
These shoes don't just look premium, they're the real deal. We're talking full-grain Italian Nappa leather, crafted in Europe. The Churchill brings you that old-world style you want, but here's the kicker: they've built modern tech right into them.
You'll love how the waterproof construction keeps your feet totally dry, even when you're walking through those dewy morning rounds. Here's the thing about these shoes: while they look like timeless classics, they're packed with performance features that actually work.
The lightweight Airplay XI outsole won't weigh you down. It's designed for something called progressive stability, which basically means it grips better as you shift your weight through your swing. Think of it like this: the harder you push, the more it holds. The lifted heel's another clever feature that improves your stance and helps prevent that tired, achy feeling after 18 holes.
Inside, you've got the Arneflex memory foam insert. This gives you grip and stability without all that bulk you'd find in traditional golf shoes.
This is the kind of shoe that gets noticed. If you're going for sophisticated, enhanced, maybe even a little bold, the Churchill's probably your perfect fit.
Best Golf Shoes for Most People: FootJoy Hyperflex
Price: $179.99
FootJoy's been dominating the golf shoe game for decades. But here's the thing with their new Hyperflex: they're not just keeping up; they're actually pulling ahead.
This shoe's one of those rare finds that ticks every box. We're talking comfort, stability, waterproofing, traction and walkability. The Hyperflex shows what happens when a company with a serious history decides to go all-in on new tech.
Let's talk about the upper. FootJoy built it with something called ControlKnit, which feels soft and moves with your foot. But they didn't stop there. They added this protective coating that does two things: firstly, it makes the shoe last way longer than you'd expect, and secondly, it wipes clean with just a damp cloth. Think of it like having a performance shoe that mimics leather in terms of maintenance.
So here's my take: this is probably the best all-around golf shoe for most golfers out there. Now, that doesn't mean it's automatically perfect for you specifically, as everyone's feet are different. But you'd have a really hard time going wrong with these, no matter what kind of golfer you are.
Best Value Golf Shoes: Puma Proadapt Alphacat
Price: $79
The Puma Proadapt Alphacat might just be the most underrated golf shoe of 2025, and at $79, it's definitely one of the best deals you'll find.
Let's talk about their Proadapt outsole—it completely changes what you expect from golf shoes. Instead of those standard plastic spikes you're used to, Puma mixed different lug shapes with rubber cleats that actually grab the ground. Varied cleat-patterns spread weight better across your foot, kind of like how wider tires give a car a better grip. You get more surface area touching the ground, which means more stability when you need it most.
The upper part wraps your foot in a mesh material with a real backbone to it. (It's nothing like those flimsy running shoes you tried golfing in that one time.) They've added a TPU film, basically a tough plastic coating that keeps the shoe from falling apart after a few rounds. And here's what's really impressive: they're backing it with a full year of waterproof protection.
Now, let's be honest, they're not perfect. If you've got that little foot slide in your swing, the aggressive tread pattern might grab a bit too much. It'll take some getting used to. And while the waterproofing works great, don't expect to stand in puddles all day and stay dry.
But if you're tired of slipping and sliding, these shoes deliver. You'll get better balance, more consistent contact and, honestly, more confidence when the course gets wet or hilly.
Bottom line? You won't find a better golf shoe for $79. These give you the stability and performance of shoes that cost twice as much.
Best Tour-Level Shoes: Adidas Tour360 ‘24
Price: $199.99
For serious golfers, these shoes aren't messing around. There's a reason why so many players swear by the Adidas Tour360 line and I totally get it. These bad boys lock your feet down like no other shoe I've tested.
To start with, they're built with waterproof premium leather. That means you can play through morning dew or light rain without soggy socks. The shoe also features Adidas' signature 360Wrap technology, which wraps support all around your foot for incredible stability during your swing.
Now, as for the cushioning, Adidas packed these with two different foam technologies: Lightstrike and Energy. Think of it like having two different comfort layers working together. Lightstrike gives you responsive cushioning that springs back quickly, while Energy adds that pillowy comfort Adidas is famous for. When you're walking 18 holes, your feet stay comfortable but not mushy, exactly what you want.
The real standout? The Torsion Bridge stabilizer is combined with a seven-spike TPU outsole. The Torsion Bridge is like a support beam that runs through the middle of the shoe, keeping everything stable. Meanwhile, those seven spikes dig into the turf and won't budge an inch.
If you're hunting for top-tier performance without dropping $300, the Tour360 '24s hit the sweet spot. They typically run around $180-$200, which is solid value for what you're getting. They're stable enough for power hitters, comfortable enough for walking courses, and durable enough to last multiple seasons.
Best Golf Shoes Under $200: Under Armour Drive Pro
Price: $170
The UA Drive Pro is the kind of shoe that'll punch way above its price tag. At $170, you're getting a high-level performer that's disguised as a mid-range model. And that's what makes it such a steal.
Here's the thing: Under Armour didn't just throw this shoe together. They actually worked with a golf biomechanist, so everything about it is designed to support your natural swing. The shoe features a three-layer Swing Support System. What's that mean? Well, it combines different types of foam and cushioning with a lockdown lacing strap. This keeps your foot locked in place from your takeaway all the way through your finish.
The new UA S3 softspikes are pretty awesome too. They'll give you reliable traction, even when you're really going after the ball. Additionally, there's a TPU-laced outsole, a tough plastic material that wraps around the side of the shoe. This adds extra stability when you're shifting your weight side to side. You've also got a breathable microfiber upper, which keeps your feet from getting too sweaty. And here's a bonus: the whole thing has a waterproof membrane, so morning dew won't soak through.
If you don't want to cross that $200 line, this might be the smartest buy you'll make all year.
Best Women’s Golf Shoes: G/FORE Women's MG4+
Price: $195
The G/FORE MG4+ is hands down the most well-rounded women's golf shoe you'll find in 2025. It's got everything a serious female golfer needs: traction, support and waterproofing, but it doesn't look like your grandma's golf shoe.
G/Fore has built this shoe around a triple-density foam footbed, which basically means three layers of cushioning that work together to support your feet. The best part? You can remove it and toss it in the wash when needed. It features small airflow nubs that actually massage your feet while you walk.
The outsole is made from two pieces of rubber with sawtooth traction, similar to tiny teeth that grip the ground. You'll get a secure hold on the turf without feeling like you're wearing cement blocks. Plus, the midsole adds just enough bounce to absorb shock when you're walking those 18 holes.
When you add it all up, I'm convinced these are the best women's golf shoes of 2025. They've managed to pack in all the performance features you need while keeping things comfortable and stylish.
Best Casual Golf Shoes: Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G
Price: $150
Here's the thing about these shoes: they're perfect if you're looking to go straight from tee time to hang time without switching footwear. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G is exactly what you'd expect: a retro basketball legend reinvented for the golf course. And honestly? That's pretty awesome.
These kicks are basically replicas of the original 1985 Jordans, but here's where it gets interesting. Nike swapped out the regular sole for a golf-specific outsole with an integrated traction pattern. This means you'll get a solid grip and stability on the course no slipping when you're mid-swing. You've still got that encapsulated Air unit tucked into the heel for comfort, plus the iconic Wings logo on the back that everyone recognizes.
As for the fit, it's snug and supportive, much more athletic than your typical golf shoe, which often feels like a dress shoe with spikes. Now, don't get me wrong, these aren't gonna match the performance of those $300 Tour-level models the pros wear. But they're definitely legit golf shoes that'll do the job.
Here's who should buy these: if you're a sneakerhead who collects Jordans, or you just want to bring some serious style to your golf wardrobe, these are your shoes. They're that perfect blend of street style and golf functionality that'll have people doing double-takes at the clubhouse.
Best Slide Golf Shoe: TRUE Vacay Slide
Price: $69
Let's be real: not every great golf shoe needs to be something you actually golf in. Sometimes the best part of your round happens after it's over, and that's exactly where the TRUE Vacay Slide shines.
This isn't some cheap foam sandal you'd grab at a gas station. It's a recovery slide that's actually built to give your feet the break they deserve after walking 18 holes.
The Vacay features TRUE's Wanderlux Superfoam footbed, which sounds fancy because, well, it is. Think of it as a cushiony cloud that still supports your arches. It's molded to cradle your tired feet in exactly the right spots. You know that perfect balance between soft and supportive? That's what you're getting here the kind of comfort you don't usually find in a slide.
The upper strap is made from soft, mesh-backed alternative nubuck suede. In plain terms, that means it holds your foot securely without any of that annoying rubbing or pinching you get with cheaper slides.
This is the slide you'll want to toss in your trunk or locker. It breathes well, it's got enough grip to keep you steady in the locker room, and the wide toe box gives your feet room to spread out and relax.
If you're someone who walks the course or just appreciates good foot recovery, this one's a no-brainer.
Enjoy the Game More with the Right Shoes
There's nothing worse than walking 18 holes in bad shoes. You know the feeling: wet feet seeping through cheap material, blisters forming on your heels, and arches that ache with every step. It's miserable, and way too many golfers put up with it.
Here's the thing: every shoe on this list will get the job done. The smart move? Initially, figure out what fits your budget. Then pick something that catches your eye, style-wise. After that, zero in on what really matters to you.
Whatever you're looking for, I guarantee there's a perfect option on this list.