Michael Jordan Spotted in Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Colorway

What a week it has been for Michael Jordan. The NBA legend won another title Sunday when his 23XI Racing team won the Daytona 500, and today he celebrates his 63rd birthday.

Naturally, Jordan had to celebrate the major milestones at Disney World in Los Angeles, California. Even better for sneakerheads, fans photographed Jordan wearing a highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 colorway.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4

Summer 2026

$230



Jordan wore Nigel Sylvester's upcoming Air Jordan 4 Bike Air "Sail/Cinnabar" colorway. While Jordan Brand has not yet officially announced the collaboration, the sneakers will reportedly drop on May 9, 2026. Online shoppers will able to buy the kicks for $225 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Sylvester put his iconic BMX spin on the Air Jordan 4 with a Sail upper and Cinnabar detailing. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite "Nike Air" branding on the heels has been replaced with "Bike Air," as a nod to Sylvester's sport.

Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Brand

May 9

Details are still limited, but the pictures suggest the upcoming Air Jordan 4 collaboration will include "Bike Air" hang tags. It is safe to assume extra laces and special packaging will be included with the sneakers.

These unreleased sneakers look promising, as Jordan Brand and Sylvester have already collaborated on massively successful sneaker collaborations in the past.

The Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" dropped in March 2025 and was widely considered the most popular casual sneaker of last year. The shoes had a retail price of $225 and currently have an average resale price of $600 on StockX.

Air Jordan 4 History

Jordan originally debuted his fourth signature sneaker in February 1989 at the NBA All-Star Game in Houston, Texas. Over the past four decades, the silhouette has been reimagined and redesigned in every way possible. Yet, Sylverster is still finding new ways to put a fresh spin on the classic kicks.

Online shoppers who do not want to wait for the upcoming release can choose from countless options of retro Air Jordan sneakers at Nike.com.

