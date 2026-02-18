The Air Jordan 6 Shows Love to Paris Saint-Germain

The Paris Saint-Germain Football Club is in the midst of a UEFA Champions League playoff run, so Jordan Brand is showing extra love to the iconic team with a special sneaker release.

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have collaborated on multiple Air Jordan shoes in the past and are set to drop another design next week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 24. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers for $215 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Given the popularity of the Air Jordan 6 and Paris Saint-Germain, it is safe to assume the 'Metallic Silver' colorway will sell out on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the old-school hoop shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway delivers Jumpman boldness and Parisian flair, repping legends on both the court and the pitch. Unlike their last Air Jordan 6 collaboration from 2019, this version looks to the future for inspiration.

The silhouette sports a flashy Metallic Silver upper with perforated underlays, evoking the futuristic aesthetic of Tinker Hatfield's 1991 masterpiece.

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

Meanwhile, Pure Platinum outsoles and glossy Metallic Silver lace locks put some shine on this polished rendition. Lastly, the Air Jordan x PSG co-branding on the heels adds the finishing touch.

History

The Air Jordan 6 x Paris Saint-Germain 'Metallic Silver' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker in February 1991 at the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The launch of the Air Jordan 6 coincided with a new decade and the beginning of Jordan's reign over the NBA.

The Air Jordan 6 has dropped in countless colorways and styles over the years, and the team at Jumpman continues to find new ways to reimagine the classic silhouette.

