The Air Jordan 11 Low 'University Blue' is Sitting on Shelves

Jordan Brand brings the heat every weekend with highly anticipated sneaker drops. Sometimes the steady supply of exciting new sneakers can have diminishing returns. In our preview of the release, we figured the Air Jordan 11 Low 'University Blue' would sell out quickly. However, a nine-year break was not enough to sell out the sneakers on release day.

Everyone who logged into the Nike SNKRS app or went online was able to get a pair. That is great news for the sneaker community, as scarcity is overrated. Hopefully, that means even more fans can buy the kicks online now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the iconic hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway dropped on Saturday, April 18. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes in most sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett stores, and at other retailers.

The sneakers hit shelves in full-family sizing: Adult ($195), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Only toddler sizing sold out completely. Even better, online shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on StockX or GOAT.

'University Blue' Details

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The 'University Blue' colorway is a direct nod to Michael Jordan's alma mater. The silhouette sports a white mesh upper with patent leather University Blue wrapping around the mudguards. All of the details remain true to the original, with white rope laces, Jumpman logos, and the No. 23 on the heels.

Beneath the patent leather mudguard is a white midsole atop an icy blue outsole. The iconic traction pattern contains the Jumpman logo and a visible carbon fiber plate. Unfortunately, no extra accessories or special packaging for this release.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Much like many of us who are old enough to remember watching Jordan's NBA career, the shoes are no longer considered a performance model. However, it still features enough technology for all-day comfort and style.

The shoe features a full-length Air-Sole unit for lightweight cushioning, and the rubber outsole provides durable traction. If it was good enough for Jordan during his playing days, it still works for us.

Air Jordan 11 Low History

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Jordan made his return to the NBA in the Air Jordan 11. While the Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic in the 1995 Eastern Conference Playoffs, the shoes are still considered by many fans to be the best model. The Air Jordan 11 Low eventually released in 2001, elevating the shoe to new heights.

Jumpman does not release many Air Jordan 11 Low colorways, so fans should seriously consider buying a pair (especially if it's below retail price) before they eventually sell out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.