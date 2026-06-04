The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" is Grounded on Shelves

Nike and Jordan Brand have kept their foot on the gas with a nonstop streak of incredible sneaker releases this year. For the first time in a while, the release calendar has finally hit a lull. Hopefully, that means the recently-released Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway gets the love it deserves.

The sneakers had legendary status for years thanks to the silhouette and fierce colorway, but that did not translate to an exciting release day. Now, fans can find the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway returned on May 30, 2026. Best of all, they dropped in full-family sizing: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Fans can still find the old-school basketball shoes at retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, and select retailers.

However, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the asking price for most sizes is below the retail price on both platforms.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The "Toro Bravo" colorway has a deep history in Jumpman lore. The Spanish phrase translates to "Brave Bull" in English, and there may not be a more fitting nickname for the shoes. The silhouette features a Fire Red upper with Black and Cement Grey detailing.

The Black accents around the shoe are a nod to the Bulls uniforms, while the Cement Grey details are an important part of the Air Jordan line. The Jumpman logos replace the "Nike Air" branding on the heels, and that could have been why some sneakerheads chose to pass on the shoes.

Air Jordan 4 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

While the Air Jordan 4 still looks ahead of its time, it is no longer playable on the basketball court. In fact, it is far from the most comfortable casual sneaker. But it remains true to the innovative performance technology of the time that helped Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan take flight.

The premium nubuck upper and durable rubber outsole are an unbeatable combination. Meanwhile, the Nike Air cushioning offers responsive bounce with each step. The Air Jordan 4 has aged off the basketball court, but remains a staple in the sneaker world.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 originally launched in February 1989. The initial run was limited to four OG colorways, and the "Toro Bravo" was not one of them. That is one of the main reasons why it has the Jumpman logo instead of "Nike Air" branding on the heels.

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" colorway is officially back for the first time since 2013, and now is the best time for old-school NBA fans to buy a pair. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.