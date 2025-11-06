The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' is Almost Here — Buckle Up for Release Day

Nike and Jordan Brand have played all of the hits throughout 2025. While several fan-favorite sneakers have returned in OG colorways, the Air Jordan 12 has not received much love—until now.

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' is making its highly anticipated return after 12 years. NBA legend Michael Jordan kicked off the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat in these iconic white and black basketball shoes.

Just as the road to three consecutive NBA Championships is not easy, neither will be securing these highly coveted kicks. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway will launch globally at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 8. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($215), big kid ($165), little kid ($105), and toddler ($90) sizes.

It is safe to assume these legendary sneakers will sell out quickly. Those who miss the initial drop can find the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Details

Details on the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The 'Taxi' colorway sports a white leather upper contrasted by black reptile-textured mudguards. Black Jumpman logos pop off the tongues, while gold accents add an elevated look. Lastly, the bright yellow accents appear on the black outsole to complete the taxi theme.

Additional details include the "TWO 3" lettering under the laces, with the iconic Jordan Brand messaging on the heels reading, "Jordan / Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever."

The Air Jordan 12 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it is still comfortable and stylish enough to wear in any setting. Jordan's 12th signature sneaker brings a touch of class everywhere it goes.

History

The outsole of the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

Designed by Tinker Hatfield and championed by Jordan, the Air Jordan 12 was on the court for some of the NBA's most memorable moments.

This AJ12 is the return of Tinker Hatfield's celebrated design, and the first to bring Zoom Air cushioning to Jordan's signature line. The "Taxi" nickname draws inspiration from the yellow cabs in New York City. It's buzzer-beater style, perfected.

The holiday shopping season is almost here, and Jordan Brand is already getting a head start on the competition. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Air Jordan News