The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" Returns for Halloween

It has been 21 years since the Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" made its one-and-only appearance. It's only fitting that the legendary colorway makes its long-awaited debut on Halloween. The fan-favorite design celebrates the holiday while kicking off a new season with fresh seasonal tones.

We are still a full two weeks out from release day, but Nike has already listed the upcoming kicks on its launch calendar. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in Adult ($215) and Big Kid ($155) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app as well as at select retailers.

Sell Out Potential

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

Some of the most iconic Air Jordans of all time have sat on shelves much longer than expected. However, we do not expect that to be the case with this release. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

The "Forest Green" colorway remains true to its original 2005 version. The silhouette sports a white leather upper with Gorge Green detailing across the midsole and heels. White laces lead up to Light Graphite tongues.

The Jumpman logos and No. 23 branding appear in the same shade of Light Graphite on the heels. The beloved Jumpman shield appears on the lateral ankle. Lastly, the white outsole with carbon fiber accents completes the iconoc look.

Timeless Design

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

Unlike most of the golden era models, the Air Jordan 14 is still playable. Most fans will wear the shoes casually, thanks to the premium materials and timeless design. But it still features the same performance technology that Michael Jordan loved so much during his final games with the Chicago Bulls.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs include a premium leather upper for durability and comfort. The dual Air Zoom units inside the foam midsole offer springy cushioning. Meanwhile, the TPU shank plate provides torsional support. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole gives unbeatable traction.

Air Jordan 14 History

The Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted an early prototype of the Air Jordan 14 during the 1998 NBA Finals. His legendary Game 6 shot completed the Bulls' second three-peat and instantly elevated the shoe to legendary status among sneakerheads.

The "Forest Green" colorway isn't an OG design from the 1998-99 production run, but it highlighted the shoe's sleek design using a classic color palette. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.