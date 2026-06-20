The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' Is Still in Stock

Summertime is in full swing, and the idea of March Madness seems like a distant memory. Especially for the footwear industry, as Nike and Jordan Brand have dropped countless exciting sneakers since then. However, one of the spring's hottest retro hoop shoes is still in stock at two stores.

The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' colorway crashed the party just in time for the Big Dance, and has quietly stuck around at retail price online at two stores. Even better, it's under the retail price in some sizes. Below is everything online shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 14 'Black and University Blue' colorway dropped on March 21, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at the retail price of $205 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $186 on StockX. But most of the asking prices for sellers are well below that mark.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 14 is synonymous with NBA legend Michael Jordan's legendary last game with the Chicago Bulls. However, the 'Black and University Blue' colorway is a clear tribute to his days in Chapel Hill with the UNC Tar Heels. The silhouette sports a Black suede upper with University Blue accents appearing all over the shoe.

Thelittle Jumpman logo on the toe box and "Jordan" wordmark on the tongue appear in University Blue. Meanwhile, a larger Jumpman logo and No. 23 pop off the heels in Metallic Silver. Underfoot, a black rubber outsole and Metallic Silver shank plate provide the foundation of the model.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 14 is widely considered the final chapter of the golden era of the iconic sneaker line. Despite its age, the model can still get buckets on the basketball court. Its lightweight Phylon midsole and springy Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel provide responsive cushioning.

Its internal lacing system, one-piece internal shoe lining, and molded EVA-based sockliner all work together for maximum support. Meanwhile, the outsole still holds up on the dustiest of courts. The vast majority of fans wear these kicks casually, but they are still playable.

Air Jordan 14 Legacy

The Air Jordan 14 'University Blue and Black' colorway. | Jordan Brand

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 14 in the 1998 NBA Finals en route to winning his sixth and final championship. He was so excited about Tinker Hatfield's design that he wore an early prototype before its release. Race cars inspired the designs, and Jordan's "Last Shot" against the Jazz cemented its place in sneaker history.

Unlike many of Jordan's most popular shoes, the Air Jordan 14 does not get frequent releases. Fans still have a last shot at buying the 'University Blue and Black' colorway before it sells out for good. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.