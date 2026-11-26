Thanksgiving is today, which hopefully provides people with a day of rest. You will need it if you plan on kicking off your holiday shopping tomorrow, like so many of us. Black Friday almost always features the year's biggest sneaker releases, and the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway is the most anticipated drop of the 2026 holiday season.

Because of its enormous popularity and appeal across generations, fans can expect a challenge buying these old-school basketball shoes at retail price. Below is a detailed breakdown to help you optimize your shopping strategy tomorrow.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 27. Shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Finish Line, JD Sports, and Hibbett's.

Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90). There are only minor differences between each size, as Jordan Brand did a great job of remaining true to the 1989 original and giving fans of all ages a chance to buy the sneakers.







Resale Market

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway. | Nike

Even the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers are either sitting on shelves or discount racks. It's increasingly rare for kicks to sell out on release day. However, that will not be the case with this highly anticipated sneaker drop.

Fans who miss the initial drop can find their size on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX. Currently, the average resale price is $299 on StockX. However, that number will likely drop as some resellers try to flip their shoes quickly after buying them tomorrow.

Why It's So Popular

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line is one of the most important parts of footwear history. The Air Jordan line changed basketball and the sneaker industry. Of all the sneakers, Jordan's early models in Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways still generate intense hype.

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" or "Black Cement" colorway defies fashion trends and always resonates with fans with each retro release. Its timeless appeal and pure nostalgia create the perfect recipe for a holiday sneaker release.

How the 2026 Release is Different

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

After its original 1989 launch, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway was retro-released in 1999, 2008, 2012, 2019, 2024, and 2026. Each retro release has had moderate-to-significant tweaks, most notably the 2008 and 2012 versions, with the Jumpman logo replacing the Nike Air heel branding.

Luckily for fans, Jordan Brand has made it very clear that the 2026 release is a near-exact replication of the 1989 original. Everything from the materials to the shape to the branding is remarkably similar to what Jordan wore on NBA courts.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" History

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" during the 1989 NBA All-Star Game. Jordan didn't win an NBA Championship in the shoe, but he enjoyed a successful season capped with "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jordan only wore a few colorways of the Air Jordan 4, but the shoe has spanned countless new designs over the years. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.