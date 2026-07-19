The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Is Sitting On Shelves

As another sign of changing consumer tastes and fashion trends, the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway failed to sell out on release day. The idea of the sneakers sitting on shelves would have been inconceivable when they were last released a decade ago.

Yesterday's underwhelming drop is another blinking red light for Nike and Jordan Brand. However, it also spells potential savings for sneakerheads. Below is everything fans must know about the shoes, why they didn't sell out, and how to secure a pair.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" dropped on July 18, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the legendary sneakers at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports. and other popular retailers. Full-family pricing ranges from: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($75).

Even better, savvy shoppers may be able to buy a pair below the retail price. Currently, the average resale price is $221 in adult sizes on StockX. However, many of the asking prices are well below the retail price and continue to drop for a short time.

Why The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Didn't Sell Out

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

There are several reasons why the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway didn't sell out. It could be as simple as supply exceeding demand. Nike and Jordan Brand have cranked out countless classic colorways over the past year, resulting in some Air Jordan fatigue.

However, the more likely reason is changing consumer tastes and trends. Shoppers are becoming more interested in comfortable, lightweight runners in neutral colorways. Also, many Air Jordan dans on Reddit have complained about the $230 price tag for adults, citing economic uncertainty.

Debate Over "True Blue" Color

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

One of the reasons the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway didn't sell out wasn't because of the new shade of blue used on the shoe. Although there was plenty of debate over the lighter shade of blue, there was no major pushback against the design tweak.

Other minor adjustments from the 2016 version include the overall shape of the shoe, which more closely resembles the 1988 original model. Plus, the iconic elephant print mudguard is slimmer. Plus, the Michael Jordan "Face Box" slightly changed the unboxing experience for fans.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" History

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway was one of four OG colorways. Sadly, Jordan never wore the shoes on the court during his time with the Chicago Bulls because of the NBA's strict dress code. This past release marked the sixth time the sneaker has hit shelves over the past 38 years (1988, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2026).

Fans who really want the sneakers (or have already bought them) should not regret it. Fashion trends change rapidly, but you can always count on the enduring popularity of the Air Jordan line. More importantly, if you like them, then that's all that matters. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.