New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'

Basketball fans have established several days on the calendar to pay tribute to the late-great Kobe Bryant. First, there is the 81-point day (January 22), Mamba Day (April 13), and Kobe Day (August 24).

Of course, August 24 is 8-24 on the calendar, the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career. Even better, it comes one day after Bryant's birthday (August 23). So yes, there are a lot of days that we Kobe fanatics have turned into holidays.

Another well-documented fan of Bryant is basketball legend Michael Jordan. It is no coincidence that Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 3 in a special colorway on Kobe Day this year. Although it is not an official collaboration between Jordan Brand and the Bryant estate, it is an obvious sign of respect.

Details

The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' releases on August 24, 2022. Fans can purchase the retro basketball shoes for $200 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. The shoes are expected to enjoy a general release in all family sizing.

The official colors are White, Black, Dark Iris, and Cement Grey. The upper features white leather and white laces. Parts of the heel and mudguard provide contrast with purple.

As is always the case with Air Jordan 3s, a grey-elephant print wraps around the heel and toe. The Jumpman logo on the tongue is black with a purple outline. In contrast, the back of the heel features a black Jumpman Logo with "AIR" printed underneath.

The interior of the ankle collar is black, while a white Jumpman logo sets off the purple insole. The outsole is predominantly grey and white with a purple pivot point.

What Consumers Should Know

The Air Jordan 3 is arguably the most popular shoe from Michael Jordan's vast collection. Despite releasing in 1988, the retro basketball shoe is more popular than ever.

Combine the popularity of the Jordan 3 with a colorway that pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, and you have one of the more highly anticipated releases of summer. Even though this shoe is getting a general release, buyers cannot afford to drag their feet on this one.

Once the shoes inevitably sell out, fans wanting a pair will have to pay resale prices on sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. Below is a video from Chris Chase of WearTesters, who always provides consumers with all of the information they need on shoes.

