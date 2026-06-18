The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" Pre-Order Opens Today

The New York Knicks will celebrate their first NBA Championship in 53 years with a parade this morning. At the same time, Jordan Brand is dropping an Air Jordan 3 to celebrate the historic moment for New Yorkers.

Unofficially called the "Knicks" colorway, this version of the Air Jordan 3 was unveiled alongside a series of splashy photos taken around the Big Apple. While these shoes are different from Spike Lee's Air Jordan 3s, they might be better. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the limited-edition kicks.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway will be available for pre-order starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 18. Fans can buy the old-school basketball shoes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. The retail price was not included in Jordan Brand's statement, but is expected to retail at $215 in adult sizes.

Even though these sneakers are being released through the uncommon pre-order method, fans should not expect the supply to keep up with the demand. Shoppers who miss the drop can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for a chance to buy the kicks.

"Knicks" Colorway

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Jordan Brand

These shoes feature a design similar to the 2019 Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway. The silhouette sports a white leather upper with Tech Grey elephant around the mudguard. Meanwhile, Old Royal and University Orange tie the style back to the Basketball Mecca.

The Jumpman logos pop off white tongues in University Orange. On the heels, the Jordan Air branding is elevated in Old Royal. The Tech Grey rubber outsole completes the New York-inspired aesthetic.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 is widely credited as getting Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line back on track after his sophomore shoe. Its midcut design and premium materials have made it a staple among sneakerheads worldwide.

While the Air Jordan 3 is no longer a performance model, it still features the same technology that helped Jordan battle Eastern Conference rivals. Its polyurethane midsole and exposed Air-Sole offer responsive cushioning. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole is strong enough for the gym or the streets.

Air Jordan x Knicks

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Jordan won all six of his NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls, but he has a strong affinity for New York City. Few, if any, brands have celebrated the Knicks' championship like Jumpman. Earlier this week, Jordan Brand unveiled the Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance in the Garden" months ahead of its fall release.

The Air Jordan 3 "Knicks" is a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.