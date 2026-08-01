The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Finally Takes Flight After 23 Years

Michael Jordan celebrated his 40th birthday during the final stretch of his last NBA season. In February 2003, Jordan Brand gifted "His Airness" a laser-engraved Air Jordan 3 colorway for his birthday. It instantly became one of the most elusive Air Jordan colorways of all time.

It has now been 23 years, and Jordan Brand is ready to release the shoes to the public. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming sneakers last month when Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum debuted them in London. Now, they have been loaded onto the Nike website ahead of this month's release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 22. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro hoop shoes for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Most Air Jordan models have sat on shelves this summer. But given the price and limited scale of the release, buying these sneakers could be a challenge. Fans who miss the initial drop can monitor trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

The "Laser" colorway features a complementary combination of Phantom and Palomino on the upper. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in University Red, while the iconic "Nike Air" branding graces the back. Palomino brown suede replaces the fan-favorite elephant print on the mudguard and heels.

Laser-etched illustrations create a visual narrative inspired by the interests, achievements, and cultural moments that have defined Jordan's journey. The concept centers on the idea that greatness is made up of countless details.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

This iteration of the Air Jordan 3 sports a premium tumbled leather and low-pile suede for an elevated aesthetic. However, it remains true to the silhouette's timeless design, which never goes out of style.

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. It does offer all-day comfort with Air Sole units in the heel and forefoot. Lastly, the multi-directional traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker during the 1987-88 NBA season. The Air Jordan 3 launched in February 1988, and is credited as getting the sneaker line back on track after a sophomore slump with the Air Jordan 2.

The Air Jordan 3 continues to return in OG and new colorways, but this special-edition design is a must-have for collectors. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.