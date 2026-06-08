Spike Lee Debuts Air Jordan 3 in Knicks Colors for NBA Finals Game 3

Celebrity row at Madison Square Garden is always filled by A-list celebrities. However, there is no more important superfan than American film icon Spike Lee. The 69-year-old has suffered through many heartbreaking seasons with his beloved Knicks.

However, the NBA Finals are finally returning to the Basketball Mecca tonight for the first time in 27 years. As an integral part of the Jordan Brand family, Jumpman has unveiled custom sneakers for Lee to wear during Game 3.

Custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus"

The custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway. | Jordan Brand

On Monday morning, Jordan Brand unveiled the custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway. The general-release version of the shoe dropped in April for $205, and is still available in smaller sizes at select retailers. This custom colorway sports the same white and orange elephant print around the mudguard.

However, it features a mismatched orange and blue design on the leather upper of each shoe. That color combination extends to the laces and Jumpman logos. Last but not least, the official Spike Lee logo pops off the sides of the shoes. The orange outsoles provide the fresh foundation of the old-school sneakers.

Spike Lee Storytelling

The custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Few, if any, artists can tell a story like Spike Lee. He has captured the imagination of Americans through his raw storytelling and colorful creativity. His phrase, "Orange and Blue Skies," has become a rallying cry for Knicks fans in New York City.

Jordan Brand can also spin a good tale, and the company did not miss with this custom version of the "Citrus" colorway. Even better, it came in special Knicks-inspired packaging and an orange shoe bag for the one-of-one sneakers.

Spike Lee x Jordan Brand

The custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway. | Jordan Brand

NBA legend Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker changed the game and the footwear industry forever. But the Air Jordan 3 marked the beginning of the golden era. Lee played an integral role in the marketing campaign, appearing alongside Jordan in commercials as "Mars Blackmon."

The commercials are legendary and still considered the gold standard for sneaker marketing. But Lee's famous line, "It's gotta be the shoes," was one of the most important elements of the promotion and continues to convince shoppers to buy Air Jordans to this day.

Air Jordan 3 Shopping Information

The custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The custom Air Jordan 3 "Citrus" colorway is unlikely to ever be released. However, fans can choose between colorways of the sneakers in full-family sizing at Nike.com. Additionally, resale websites like StockX and GOAT have even more options.

The 2026 NBA Finals are far from over, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.