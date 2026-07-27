First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo"

Most sneakerheads can agree that NBA legend Michael Jordan's retro hoop shoes always look best in Chicago Bulls-inspired colorways. However, the materials and color-blocking on the Air Jordan 6 makes the model easy to apply incredible designs.

One of those non-OG colorways that is beloved by fans is returning after 16 years. On Monday evening, Nike loaded the Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" onto its website ahead of the release date. Below is a first look at the exciting retro release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 8. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The retro basketball shoes drop in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80). Fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT around the release date for potential deals.

"Oreo" Details

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The "Oreo" colorway sports a black leather upper with white overlays. A black and white speckled design appears across the midsoles, heel tabs, and lace locks. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo replaces the Nike Air branding on the heels, as it's not an OG colorway.

The outsole remains true to the original with icy blue translucent elements, white rubber, and a black Jumpman logo completing the legendary look. Once again, this release will arrive in the Michael Jordan "Face Box."

Air Jordan 6 Design

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 is no longer categorized as a performance basketball shoe, but its timeless design makes it perfect to wear anywhere. It features a blend of genuine and synthetic leather on the upper. Meanwhile, textile materials provide ventilation and lightweight support.

Lacing up the sneakers will give you more respect for Jordan taking flight in the old-school basketball shoes. However, it still contains the Nike Air unit in the heel and encapsulated Air unit in the forefoot that helped Jordan win his first NBA Championship.

Air Jordan 6 History

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his sixth signature sneaker during the 1991-92 NBA season, en route to winning his first ring with the Bulls. The shoes have been released in countless colorways over the years, proving their unwavering popularity.

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway has only been released once before, in 2010. Fans who want a pair should be able to get one on release day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.