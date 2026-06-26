Summer officially started last week, and now some of the major footwear retailers are doing some spring cleaning with their inventory. That includes the underrated Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. Much to our surprise, the seasonal sneakers have sat on shelves for months.

The silver lining is that online shoppers can buy the shoes at a major discount during multiple retailers' mid-year sales events. Even better, the shoes are marked down even further on sneaker resale websites. Below is everything fans must know to buy the kicks at a discount.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway dropped on March 28, 2026. The retro basketball shoes originally had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes. However, online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $155 (27% off) at finishline.com.

Of course, Finish Line's mid-year sales event will not last long. However, fans can then find the kicks at an even lower price on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $134 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

What made this seasonal shoe special to some fans is probably what turned off others. The silhouette sports a Sail leather upper with Jade Aura and Iris Whisper details. The "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in Iced Carmine.

Meanwhile, the legendary elephant print on the mudguard appears in Jade Aura. The outsole completes the spring aesthetic with a full bloom of green, blue, pink, and sail. Overall, the color scheme looks like a bouquet, sweet enough to wear to any family function.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe. It has transcended the hardwood to become a staple among sneakerheads around the world. However, it does still feature the same design that helped Jordan take flight early in his career.

The genuine and synthetic leathers offer a durable, timeless look. Air Sole units in the heel and forefoot, inside a soft foam midsole, offer all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durability and traction.

Air Jordan 3 Heritage

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker during the 1987-88 NBA season. The Bulls did not win an NBA Championship that year, but Jordan did secure MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. That standout season, combined with the Air Jordan 3, took his sneaker line to new heights.

Spring is in the rearview mirror, but the shoes will always remind us of bright days and fresh flowers. Fans should try to buy a pair at a discount before they're gone forever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.