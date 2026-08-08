The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" Drops in Limited Sizes

NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line enjoys enduring popularity because it appeals to fans of all ages. While the best colorways get released in full-family sizing, some amazing designs drop in limited-size runs. That is the case once again with the Air Jordan 3.

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway falls into the second camp. It is a women's release, but will include most of the family. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of these amazing kicks.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 15. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The pricing ranges from Adult ($205), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). Notice, there is no Big Kid sizing available. Plus, the adult sizes only run up to men's 10.5. So, this colorway will be out of reach for some fans.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway. | Nike

The "Sport Renaissance" colorway features an Obsidian premium leather upper with Chalk midsoles. The left shoe features Beyond Blue detailing on the heel, while the right shoe sports Track Red on the heel. That mismatched theme extends to the two sets of laces on each shoe.

There are some design choices that will not resonate with every fan. Of course, the Jumpman logo replaces the "Nike Air" branding on the heels. Moreover, tumbled leather overlays replace the traditional elephant print. Some old-school fans will not appreciate the bold twist on the classic sneakers.

Women's Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway. | Nike

Typically, there are not many major differences between the Women's Air Jordan 3 and the regular model. The biggest difference is a more narrow fit, which is a good reason to try the shoes on in stores if possible. These sneakers are not selling out on release day, so fans will have time to visit Foot Locker or Champ's Sports to check out the kicks in hand.

Thankfully, the Women's Air Jordan 3 still features the same tech specs. The Nike Air technology and foam midsole offer responsive cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole is durable enough for most surfaces.

Air Jordan 3 Importance

The Air Jordan 3 "Sport Renaissance" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker in 1989, and the silhouette remains one of the most beloved basketball shoes of all time. It's no longer considered a performance hoop shoe, but its timeless design refuses to go out of style.

As of late, some of the most iconic colorways have sat on shelves. That's good news for fans, as they are able to pick and choose among the legendary sneakers.

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