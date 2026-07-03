The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Returns With a New Twist

Nike and Jordan Brand have kept sneakerheads on their toes with the return of many classic Air Jordan colorways. However, some of them have come with a noticeable twist on the iconic designs. That is the case with the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway.

The "True Blue" was one of four OG colorways first launched in 1988. So, old-school NBA fans are very picky about the details. The iconic sneakers are returning for a sixth time, but with a new shade of blue. Below is a first look at the highly anticipated (and equally polarizing) release.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 18. Shoppers will be able to buy the old-school basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The sneakers return in full-family sizing: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($75). Even with the changes to the fan-favorite design, shoppers can expect these kicks to sell out. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale platforms StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The 2026 version of the "True Blue" colorway sports a white premium leather upper with the classic elephant print wrapping around the mudguard. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in Fire Red, while the 'Nike Air' branding graces the heels.

The True Blue socklines are nicely contrasted by the Varsity Red insoles. Underfoot, the outsole remains true to the original with Cement Grey, Fire Red, and white. The biggest difference with these shoes is the much lighter shade of True Blue, which brightens up the entire look of the shoe.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

While the lighter shade of blue is the biggest change to the colorway, the silhouette also underwent minor changes. Overall, Jumpman wanted a return to what Michael Jordan wore on the court. The shape of the shoe and the size of the elephant print are closer to the 1988 version. To continue the throwback theme, the sneakers arrive in a vintage-style Michael Jordan face shoe box.

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer built for performance basketball. But its timeless design makes it classy enough to wear anywhere. Plus, the Air Sole units in the heel and forefoot offer all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durability and traction.

Air Jordan 3 Heritage

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" has dropped in 1988, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2016, and soon 2026. Some sneakerheads may not like the new look, but the iconic colorway usually features minor changes with every retro release.

Fans can expect the hype to grow as we get closer to the release date. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.