The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" Takes Flight This Week
Throughout 2025, Jordan Brand has rightfully focused most of its attention on the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. However, this year also marks 30 years since the Air Jordan 11 first took flight.
In September, Jumpman announced the upcoming release of nine Air Jordan 11 colorways scheduled to be released over several months. One of the most anticipated drops takes place this week.
After minor drops at select boutiques last month, the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" officially launches globally on Wednesday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know to secure the sneakers.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" colorway will launch globally at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 5. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
Unfortunately for fans, the old-school basketball shoes will not be released in full-family sizing. Instead, they will have a retail price of $235 in adult sizes and $190 in big kid sizes.
Nike and Jordan Brand have released several fan-favorite sneakers throughout this year. Despite all of the exciting drops, consumers can still expect these kicks to sell out quickly. Those who miss the initial drop can find the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Details
The "Rare Air" colorway is not an OG colorway, but a new design sporting a vintage aesthetic. Jordan Brand has applied the same pre-aged treatment to the Air Jordans 1, 3, and 4 already this year.
Built to close the Rare Air series with a bang, the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" sports a tumbled Sail leather that fuses with Fire Red and Deep Royal Blue color-blocking, interchangeable laces, and a tinted outsole for a touch of heritage.
Additional details include "Rare Air" on the insoles, Jumpman logos, and Jordan's #23 on the heels. Last but not least, the polarizing 'Jordan' lettering returns for this colorway.
Tech Specs
Like most of us, the Air Jordan 11 has aged off the basketball court. While the retro hoop shoe is no longer suitable for the hardwood, it still contains enough performance technology to make fans feel like Jordan dominating NBA arenas.
All of the familiar performance technology is back. A ballistic-mesh upper keeps athletes fresh, while the full-length Air-Sole unit and Phylon midsole deliver a lightweight, firm ride underfoot.
Lastly, the carbon fiber shank plate is still visible from the rubber outsole. The added stability, complemented by a legendary traction pattern, is a reminder of greatness with each step.
History
Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 11 on May 7, 1995, during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Orlando Magic. Of course, the Bulls lost that game and series. But Jordan's 11th signature sneaker is still synonymous with his comeback and return to the NBA after playing Minor League Baseball.
The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" is a perfect tribute to one of the most popular silhouettes from the iconic sneaker line. The vintage design applied to the retro basketball shoe makes it a must-have for hoops fans this fall and winter.
The holiday shopping season is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting Air Jordans to be released over the coming weeks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.