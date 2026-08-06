The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" is Sitting on Shelves

No matter how many years go by, the Air Jordan sneaker line continues to find new themes to explore with its iconic silhouettes. Just like shots in basketball, there are sometimes makes and misses. It appears the Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" didn't land with the sneaker community as expected.

Inspired by the Strelitzia, a genus of flowers native to South Africa, the colorway featured elevated details and extra love with packaging. After a slow release day, fans can now find the sneakers at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" dropped on July 23, 2026. Shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes for $220 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

However, savvy shoppers may be able to find a deal on sneaker resale platforms. Currently, the average resale price is $166 on StockX. Even better, the asking prices for some sizes are below that. The longer the shoes sit on shelves, the more prices will drop on the resale market.

Colorway Meaning

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

The "Birds of Paradise" colorway features a tropical color palette with a Coconut Milk leather upper and mesh side panels. Contrast comes with a burst of Bright Mango and Sundial on the midsole and outsole.

The Jordan Flight branding on the tongues blends in, while the Metallic Gold Jumpman logo pops off the heels. In addition to the special packaging, the kicks come with an extra pair of black laces. These shoes sport a warm tone, but could be worn throughout the year.

Air Jordan 4 Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

One of the biggest reasons the "Birds of Paradise" colorway is sitting on shelves is due to the Jumpman logo replacing the Nike Air branding on the heels. With so many classic Air Jordans out right now, sneakerheads can afford to be picky.

Like every Air Jordan 4, this version features visible Nike Air technology inside the foam midsole. Meanwhile, the legendary traction pattern pulls together the entire color scheme on the rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 4 is no longer a performance basketball shoe, but its classy design is timeless.

Air Jordan 4 Heritage

The Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway. | Nike

As we expected, the Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" colorway isn't for everyone. But that doesn't take away from Michael Jordan's fourth signature sneaker. First debuted in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a staple among sneakerheads worldwide.

Plus, Jordan Brand has redesigned the model for the baseball and football field. Even if one colorway misses, the Air Jordan 4 will always be an all-time classic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.